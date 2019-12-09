It’s been more than a year since Melissa Emery sat on the couch.

Not when she could instead be just a few inches closer to the spot on the carpet where her infant son Dylan Emery spent most of his days, ensconced in a customized foam bed as a disorder with unknown origins sapped him of life.

“When the house is quiet, I grab my blanket and pillow and just lay on the living room rug where we laid. We spent most of his days there together,” Emery said.

“I can lay on his spot on the rug and feel a little closer to him. I rarely sit anywhere else in the living room. Usually just on Dylan’s rug.”

Dylan Michael Emery lived for 340 days before succumbing to Krabbe disease on Oct. 16, 2018, leaving behind Melissa and his father, Matt, along with older brother Andrew, 10, and sisters Abi, 7, and Evie, 11.

Matt is a Greenwood County sheriff’s deputy and Melissa is a nurse.

A neurological condition that strikes one out of every 100,000 babies on average, or about two a year in South Carolina, Krabbe disease is a figurative thief.

First, it robs those diagnosed with it of myelin, the protective coating found around nerve cells that ensures signals sent from the brain are transmitted properly to vital organs and systems.

Then, it takes away a child’s ability to see and to speak.

As the disease becomes stronger inside infants, their still developing muscles can’t keep up, and Krabbe siphons basic motor skills and core functions such as chewing, swallowing and, ultimately, breathing.

There’s no cure, and most infants die of complications from Krabbe before their second birthday. But if the disease is detected during neonatal screenings, it’s possible for a diagnosed infant to receive a bone marrow transplant, replacing defective blood-forming cells with ones that produce myelin. That slows Krabbe from doing any more damage, greatly extending a patient’s prognosis and quality of life.

In May, South Carolina became the 12th state to include Krabbe on the slate of conditions tested for at birth after Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill dubbed “Dylan’s Law" in honor of the Upstate child.

The measure added Krabbe, Pompe disease and Hurler syndrome, bringing to 56 the number of conditions on the state’s neonatal screening panel.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control in its 2020-21 budget request asked for $543,619 in recurring funding to pay for the additional testing.

McMaster held a ceremonial signing of the bill during a Nov. 18 stop at the Greenwood Genetic Center. Researchers there confirmed Dylan’s diagnosis in May 2018 — too late for him to be eligible for the life-saving treatment.

"The Ninety Six communities and Greenwood communities have rallied around this cause for a newborn screening," Greenwood Genetic Center Director Steven Skinner said.

McMaster said he was inspired by the Emerys' persistence in seeing "Dylan's Law" through.

"Many times, nothing comes from such a loss, but this is an occasion when something very important has come from loss," he said in Greenwood.

The legislation had bipartisan support from the beginning. It was approved on the final day of the 2018 session.

Through all of its committee hearings and floor votes, the Emerys were there in the Statehouse balcony, always clad in their blue #teamdylan T-shirts.

“The Emerys are a very special family. They could have been bitter because their child did not get diagnosed in time. Instead, they have channeled their energy into making something positive come out of their tragedy, by promoting this law to help other families have the chance they did not have,” said co-sponsor state Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood.

Dylan Emery remained nonverbal until his death. But he retained the strength to grasp his parents’ fingers, squeezing them lightly. He could also muster a smile when a bird mobile that dangled over his head was put into motion, until his sight faltered.

“We wanted Dylan to be in the middle of everything. He couldn’t see anymore, so we wanted him to be able to hear us, and all that was going on,” Melissa said. “We never left him alone. I feel like he was loved. That was one of my biggest fears, for him to not feel alone or scared, so we made sure to always be close to him.”