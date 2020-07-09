SC election officials agree to provide prepaid postage for absentee ballots

WASHINGTON — Return postage for all mail absentee ballots in South Carolina's 2020 general election will be prepaid after state election officials agreed to change the process, resolving one of several voting-related issues that Democrats sued the state to try to change.

Several Democratic party organizations and individual voters complained in federal court earlier this year about the requirement that voters pay for postage to return their absentee ballots by mail, arguing that it presents an undue burden on the right to vote and effectively serves as a poll tax.

In a joint agreement filed Wednesday, S.C. election officials said they now intend to provide prepaid postage on all absentee ballot return envelopes this year, regardless of the number of voters who qualify and take advantage of absentee voting by mail, eliminating the need for any further legal action on the issue.

Shaundra Young Scott, the S.C. Democratic Party's director of voter protection, said the party was pleased with the commission's decision on prepaid postage and hopes that it will lead to a broader expansion of absentee ballots and vote by mail.

"This is a huge victory for voters as we continue to fight to protect voter's rights during this global pandemic," Young Scott said. "Providing postage would provide confidence to voters that their ballots will be received and counted. This is also a step in the right direction to address long lines on election day."

Marc Elias, one of the lead attorneys representing Democrats in the lawsuit, tweeted that they estimate the decision will likely save voters more than $1 million total on postage.

Multiple higher profile legal fights surrounding the upcoming election remain outstanding.

Before the June primaries, Democrats filed a series of lawsuits in both federal and state courts challenging rules that require voters to cite one of several possible reasons to vote absentee, including old age, physical disability, work requirements or being out of town on election day.

State lawmakers eventually changed the rules to allow all voters to cast absentee ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic, but only for the primaries.

Some Democratic state lawmakers attempted to similarly expand absentee voting for the general election during a brief legislative session last month. But Republican leaders rebuffed the efforts, saying they could consider it when they return to the Statehouse again in September instead.

Democrats are also challenging a witness signature requirement on absentee ballots. A federal court ruled in their favor on that issue for the primaries, citing challenges presented by the pandemic, but the party is now back in court looking to achieve the same results for the general election.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.