SC education chief plans to push schools to offer more face-to-face learning

COLUMBIA — State Superintendent Molly Spearman said Tuesday that more of South Carolina's school districts could be providing face-to-face instruction, and she'll be pushing them to do so as soon as possible.

Only 20 percent of South Carolina's 81 school districts are offering a full week of in-person learning as the school year opens. Fourteen districts are starting online-only, while the majority — 60 percent — are offering a hybrid of one or two days weekly in the classroom and the rest remotely.

All of their reopening plans received Spearman's official approval to proceed, even after she told local superintendents in July their options to parents must include at least one day weekly in the classroom. Concessions were made as high rates of COVID-19 spread in some areas raised concerns. In some districts, officials couldn't get enough teachers and staff to operate an in-person plan, she said.

Plans evolved even after receiving Spearman's nod of approval.

But she assured senators she's putting pressure on local officials to bring students in the door.

"We will be reevaluating all the situations, particular those all-virtual, every two weeks. As virus spread changes, we'll be requiring those districts to move into either a hybrid or full face-to-face," Spearman told the S.C. Senate Finance Committee.

Its chairman, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, said he's especially concerned about the children who simply don't learn well online.

"Virtual is wonderful, but that's not for every child. I've got parents, grandparents coming to me saying they've pulled their child or grandchild out of virtual because it just ain't working," he told Spearman. "You need to go back and put an emphasis on face-to-face. I'm asking you please, please evaluate that and find out what we can do for those kids who simply cannot learn virtually. I don't want to see those kids left behind."

Senators also remain concerned about students lacking high-speed internet.

Spearman said Wi-Fi hot spots are making their way to students, though there was a delivery timing hiccup in at least one district that started earlier than most. And some parents don't qualify for the help legislators approved earlier this year.

"It's not doing any good to be virtual if they have no device to be virtual on," said Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-West Columbia.

Several of the all-virtual districts have already announced plans to transition to an in-person plan by mid-September.

And Greenville County, the state's largest district, is transitioning next week from one day in the classroom to two.

In giving an example of how hybrid models allow for greater social distancing, Spearman said her niece's classroom in Greenville has just four students in it, which will likely double next week. With so few students, teachers should be able to pack a lot of learning into those in-person days, she said.

"If you only have four children in a classroom, you should be able to get an awful lot done in one day," she said.

When reviewing all-virtual plans that gave no concrete timeline for in-class learning, Spearman initially gave her blessing with the caveat that they must switch to at least a hybrid option by Sept. 14. But with districts' opening day ranging from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8, she changed that hard date to requiring a reevaluation every two weeks.

Senate President Harvey Peeler said the criteria needs to be less open to local interpretation.

"We desperately need a goal line," said the Gaffney Republican, who backed Gov. Henry McMaster's request in July that all districts reopen with the option of five days of face-to-face learning.

School district officials are supposed to use local data on COVID-19 to guide their back-to-school decisions. Last month, transmission was high statewide. But as of Monday, 18 of the states' 46 counties had dropped to what the state's public health agency considers "medium" disease activity.

The percent of people getting tested recently who are diagnosed with the disease should matter more than total case numbers. But that "percent positive" number is down to 8 percent in a rural district operating virtually. It's less than 6 percent in one of the hybrids, Spearman said.

"I believe there are districts on here that could do more face-to-face time than they are. I’ll be pushing them," she said. "The idea is, if it gets down to 5 percent, they ought to be five days a week."

She said she intends to tell superintendents later this week that as spread of the virus goes down, "if they're all virtual, I'm going to be expecting them to go to hybrid and then to move to that five days a week just as fast as they can."

But what exactly she will, or even legally can, do to push districts is unclear.

She noted to senators that school board members are locally elected officials who don't answer to her.

State law broadly gives the state superintendent "general supervision over and management of all public school funds" provided for K-12 education through state and federal taxes. And the law gives her the official bully pulpit for public education, specifying that the job's duties include keeping the public informed about schools' problems and needs.

"Districts need to understand that they will not be making those decisions unilaterally, and, as the agency that is charged with regulating the public dollars that fund them, we will be requiring them to implement learning opportunities that serve the best interests of their students," said her spokesman, Ryan Brown.