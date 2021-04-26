SC Democrat Joe Cunningham takes aim at McMaster while announcing governor bid

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham confirmed to The Post and Courier he plans to announce his Democratic campaign for governor on April 26.

Cunningham, who lives in Charleston, said he plans to fight for policies such as expanding Medicaid, raising the minimum wage and passing police reform. He also took aim at Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in a three-minute long campaign video first shared with The Post and Courier.

“For the last six years, Gov. McMaster has been busy fighting culture wars when he should have been fighting for our schools and our roads,” said Cunningham in the video. “He’s been more concerned with his next election than the next generation. But that’s what career politicians do — they worry more about themselves than the people they represent."

When Cunningham filed preliminary paperwork with the State Ethics Commission last week, SC GOP Chairman Drew McKissick welcomed the Democrat's challenge.

"Democrat Joe Cunningham wants to run for governor? We say bring it on," McKissick said in a statement. "We expect to see the same result in 2022 as we did in 2018 — a Republican in the governor's mansion."

In campaign materials, the candidate laid out his policy objectives, which included expanding Medicaid, raising teacher pay, police reform, expanding voting rights, passing term limits and raising the minimum wage to $12 an hour.

Cunningham said he also wants to fix South Carolina's roads, tackle climate change and work with lawmakers on gun control.

He said he would tackle all of these issues while also pledging to not raise taxes if elected.

“Gov. McMaster has spent the last year checking off his partisan wish list instead of tackling the real problems in our state,” Cunningham said in the video. “South Carolina desperately needed a strong leader over the last year but all we had was a weak politician with messed up priorities.”

The announcement follows months of speculation that Cunningham would seek the governor's mansion.

Cunningham was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018 when he made history by flipping South Carolina's 1st Congressional District seat from four decades of Republican control.

But Cunningham’s tenure in Washington was short-lived.

In 2020, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Charleston, was declared the victor by The Associated Press on Election Night after she carried the win by 1 percentage point, a margin of 5,000 votes. Cunningham waited three days before he formally conceded the race.

In late December, a URL for "cunninghamforgovernor.com" was registered. While the former congressman's team wouldn't confirm if it was theirs, social media stoked the speculation.

That URL now directs to Cunningham's campaign website.

Cunningham told The Post and Courier at the time that he wanted to stay in South Carolina and hoped to serve the public in some capacity.

Cunningham is the first major challenger to announce a run against McMaster.

Greenville businessman John Warren, who took McMaster to a primary runoff in 2018, and Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey of Edgefield are believed to be among those eyeing Republican primary bids.

State Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Columbia, is also considered a possible contender to seek the Democratic nomination as well as activist Gary Votour, who has announced his bid.

McMaster raised $373,000 in the first three months of 2021, just behind his quarterly record for his reelection bid, according to state campaign disclosures filed over the weekend. He gathered $387,000 in the last three months of 2019.

The incumbent also boasts endorsements from the Republican Governors Association and former President Donald Trump.

If McMaster wins reelection and completes his second full term, he will become the longest-serving governor in state history.

Then-Lt. Gov. McMaster was promoted to governor in January 2017 when Nikki Haley resigned to become United Nations ambassador. He won a full four-year term in 2018.

With a second term, he could serve as the state’s chief executive for 10 years. Governors in South Carolina cannot win more than two four-year terms under state law.

McMaster is already South Carolina’s oldest-ever sitting governor at age 73.

Cunningham said McMaster's tenure is a reason why there needs to be term limits for politicians.

“The challenges we face aren’t because of our people, they’re because of our politicians,” Cunningham said in his announcement video."

Notably, a Democrat has not been elected governor in South Carolina since 1998.

And many Republicans point to former Senate candidate Jaime Harrison's failed bid against Sen. Lindsey Graham as an example of the climb Democrats face in South Carolina.

But Cunningham pointed to his 2018 victory and to a growing Democratic voting base in the Lowcountry as an example of how he can win.

"For those who say Democrats can't win in South Carolina, well. We've heard that before," Cunningham said in the video. "We made history then and, with your help, I know we can do it again."

Danielle Vinson, a political scientist with Furman University, acknowledged how hard it is for Democrats to succeed in South Carolina. She also pointed out that Cunningham's image as a bipartisan dealmaker in Congress may help him.

"It's an uphill climb because Republicans have locked down this state mostly on social and national issues," Vinson said. "But Cunningham has done a good job of walking that line. This is a guy who voted against Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House."

Cunningham will begin a 46-county tour with a campaign kickoff event at 6 p.m. on April 28 at Tradesman Brewing Company where he will deliver a speech on his vision for South Carolina.

The public is invited to attend the event and masks will be required.