Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham remains undecided — as he has been for weeks — about whether he'll vote to impeach Donald Trump, even as House leadership on Thursday took historic steps toward trying to remove the president from office.

Cunningham's spokeswoman said the freshman lawmaker from Charleston needs to review the articles of impeachment, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered drafted during a six-minute speech outside her Washington, D.C., office Thursday morning.

"Joe is closely following the proceedings, and the testimony he's seen from constitutional scholars and President Trump's own appointees paints an incredibly concerning picture of the president's abuse of power," spokeswoman Rebecca Drago told The Post and Courier.

"He will continue to withhold judgment until the articles have been drafted and he’s had the time to thoroughly examine the articles and all supporting evidence," she concluded.

While Cunningham is an attorney, he is not a member of the House Judiciary Committee, which means he will have no role in shaping the final articles of impeachment the House will vote on, potentially before Christmas.

Cunningham, who is facing reelection in South Carolina's coastal 1st Congressional District that voted for Trump in 2016, is in a precarious political position as Congress moves into the next phase of the impeachment inquiry.

He is one of 32 Democrats representing districts Trump won.

At the core of the impeachment probe is a July call with the president of Ukraine in which Trump pressed the leader to investigate his Democratic political rival Joe Biden as the White House was withholding military aid to the country bordering an aggressive Russia.

Pelosi told Washington reporters the president's actions violated the Constitution, which "leaves us with no choice but to act," she said.

Cunningham in October voted for the House resolution that laid out the parameters of the impeachment inquiry. He was one of the last House Democrats to state his position on the resolution and, when he finally did in the days leading up to the vote, he stressed that the vote was not an endorsement for impeachment.

The S.C. Republican Party, which has already begun field operation efforts in Charleston to try to win back the seat Cunningham now holds, issued a statement Thursday slamming Cunningham for his association with the inquiry.

"By supporting this witch hunt, Rep. Joe Cunningham has shown that he will always put the views of the socialist squad over those of Lowcountry voters," state GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said in the statement. He warned the hearings will "backfire on Democrats in 2020."

In a White House media call Thursday afternoon, two officials insisted there is hope that Democrats will join Republicans in voting against the impeachment inquiry.

Pam Bondi, special adviser to the president and a former Florida attorney general, cited Cunningham and his district as an opportunity where Democrats might break with their party.

"You have Rep. Joe Cunningham," Bondi said, noting he ran on issues unrelated to impeachment, such as lowering prescription drug costs and supporting military funding.

Bondi is one of the White House's point people on impeachment messaging.

"I don't think this is going to be a vote on party lines," she said. "There are a lot of Democrats who we think will do the right thing."

On the same call, senior adviser for strategy Tony Sayegh said he is "very certain" there would be more Democrats voting against impeachment than Republicans voting for it.

Others in the South Carolina delegation weighed in Thursday, as well.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, South Carolina's other Democrat in Congress, said the party does not plan to do an early count of how members plan to vote on impeachment, which is one of the main roles of a party whip.

"This is an issue that we think each and every one of our members takes stock of who we are, and what we are and what kind of country we want to have," he said.

South Carolina Republicans countered the investigation is without merit.

"It's astounding to watch Speaker Pelosi pretend Democrats have taken this process solemnly and seriously when it has been a predetermined outcome since January 2017," said U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, "This has been — for a long time — a verdict looking for a crime."

The impeachment process begins in the House, where a simple majority vote would be needed in the Democrat-majority House to bring impeachment charges against the president.

It would then move to a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he believes the American people will see through the impeachment inquiry, which he called a "sham."

"Speaker Pelosi is the conductor of the impeachment train in name only," Graham said in a media statement. "The American people understand Pelosi has two choices: Drive the train, or be run over by it."