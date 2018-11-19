South Carolina's Joe Cunningham is one of 16 Democrats who signed a letter Monday openly opposing Rep. Nancy Pelosi to become the House speaker, a bid that could upset her chances to take back the key leadership post.
In the letter, the Democrats pledged to not only oppose Pelosi's run in the internal caucus election on Nov. 28 but also in the Jan. 3 House floor vote.
Cunningham, who won his bid to represent South Carolina's coastal 1st Congressional District earlier this month, ran on a campaign promise to oppose Pelosi, saying that new leadership was needed.
"Everyone has to do their own thing, but I’ve been very direct from the very beginning," Cunningham told The Post and Courier last week in Washington about his plans to vote against Pelosi. "I told people where I stood and why I stand there. So that's my position and I’ll continue to have it."
Cunningham campaign spokesman Tyler Jones said Monday that the incoming congressman signed the letter as an extension of his campaign pledge.
The letter Cunningham signed states that new leadership is needed more strongly than ever.
Anti-Pelosi faction finally releases letter saying these Dems are “committed to voting for new leadership.” It is signed by 16 members, including Utah Democrat Ben McAdams whose race has not been called. Marcia Fudge’s signature is not on the letter pic.twitter.com/oVRKAWQWPx— Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 19, 2018
"We are thankful to Leader Pelosi for her years of service to our Country and to our Caucus," the objectors wrote. "However, we also recognize that in this recent election, Democrats ran on and won on a message of change."
Pelosi was House speaker for four years until Republicans won control of the House in the 2010 elections. The California Democrat is looking to return to the top spot after the GOP lost the majority in this year's midterms.
Democrats are expected to hold a 16-seat advantage in the House when recounts and contested races are finished, the same number of members who signed the letter opposing Pelosi. The Washington Post reported, however, that at least five Democrats who have said they also would not vote for Pelosi did not sign the letter.
Cunningham is one of five incoming House members to sign the letter. The incoming freshmen who have joined Cunningham in their public opposition are Anthony Brindisi, Max Rose and Jeff Van Drew of New York.
Utah Democrat Ben McAdams has also signed the letter, but his race against U.S. Rep. Mia Love was still too close to call Monday afternoon.
The rest of the Democrats who put their names on the initiative are current representatives, including New York U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice, who has been spearheading the effort.
One Democrat who did not sign the letter was U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia.
The only other Democrat in the South Carolina congressional delegation, Clyburn is currently running for his own leadership spot. He's looking to become the next House majority whip, which is the third-ranking leadership position in the chamber.
Colorado U.S. Rep. Diana Degette, who had been running against Clyburn for majority whip, announced Monday that she would be dropping out of the race. That leaves Clyburn running unopposed for the job, and essentially guaranteeing his leadership spot.
Clyburn has been a vocal supporter of Pelosi's bid to become the next speaker, even though there were months of speculation earlier this year that Clyburn himself was interested in the job.
Clyburn also donated $1,000 to Cunningham's campaign.
Along with signing the letter, Cunningham on Monday announced his plans to introduce legislation that would weaken the president's authority to unilaterally impose tariffs.
Cunningham cited news of Volvo's recent announcement that they would no longer ship S60 sedans from Charleston to China due to the impact of tariffs as a driving reason behind why he plans to pursue this legislation when the January session starts.
Jamie Lovegrove contributed to this report.