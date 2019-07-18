Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham will vote against a bill to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, marking the Charleston congressman's first major break with his own party since taking office.
Ahead of the scheduled vote Thursday, Cunningham told The Post and Courier the "Raise the Wage Act" in its current form would harm small businesses and the people they employ, especially in the tourism-dependent coastal 1st Congressional District he represents.
"Fifteen dollars may sound good in places like San Fran, but not back home," Cunningham said by phone. "That's the problem with the federal government sometimes. We try to find this one-size-fits-all for the entire country, but we're different in the Lowcountry."
The office of U.S. Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, confirmed late Wednesday that Clyburn will back the effort.
The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 per hour and has not been raised since 2009, the longest stretch it has ever gone without a boost since being implemented in 1938.
The bill, which has the support of Democratic party leadership, would gradually lift the federal minimum wage to $15 by the year 2025.
Cunningham said he supports a double-digit federal minimum wage and would be comfortable with a proposal between $10-$12 an hour, but he argues a $15 minimum wage would send economic shockwaves through the Lowcountry business community.
In addition to raising the minimum wage, the proposal would also gradually eliminate the "tipped" minimum wage for servers and other workers who rely on gratuities. Unless a state law says otherwise, current federal law allows restaurants and other businesses to pay such employees as little as $2.13, so long as tips get them up to the regular minimum wage.
"Think about what kind of effect this would have on Sticky Fingers or Taco Boy," Cunningham said of his concerns about the gradual eradication of the "tipped" minimum wage. "The profit margins on these restaurants and small businesses is pretty small... there's a razor-thin margin there that separates a business being successful or a business closing their doors."
Unlike a majority of other states, which have adopted a state minimum wage higher than the $7.25 federal minimum wage, South Carolina has not.
