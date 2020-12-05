SC Democrat Joe Cunningham: Proud of accomplishments, but Trump idolatry is a problem

Charleston congressman Joe Cunningham fully expected to win re-election.

But like a lot of Democrats this year, he was done-in by the buzz saw of turnout for President Donald Trump.

And his own errant polling.

Yet, in a historically bad year for Democrats, "we still almost won this race," he said, pointing to his narrow 51 percent-49 percent loss to Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Nancy Mace.

The difference: 5,300 votes out of nearly 430,000 cast across the five counties of the state's 1st Congressional District.

When Cunningham leaves Washington, D.C., for good on Jan. 2 after completing his single term, he'll be ending one of the shorter stays in Congress in modern history, both nationally and in representing South Carolina.

He doesn't even qualify for a congressional pension — those come after five years of service.

The race was also the most expensive ever seen in the 1st District, even when you don't include the wads of cash dumped on television and mailings by outside groups. Cunningham raised and spent close to $7.1 million. Mace raised and spent around $5.7 million.

In a post-election interview this week, Cunningham spoke favorably of his D.C. experience, his constituent service and the fact that, as a freshman, two bills he was behind were signed into law by a Republican president.

The Veteran's Affairs Tele-Hearing Modernization Act allowed it so vets appealing decisions about their cases don't have to show up at a VA site in person to do it but can take part via Skype, Zoom or other form of transmission.

The Great American Outdoors Act provides full and permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Supported by offshore oil and gas royalties, much of that money had been diverted to other areas over time, rather than its intended target of outdoor recreation and conservation.

He also spoke out against the polarization that has gripped the nation in the age of Trump, where facts are ignored and logic suspended.

The center, while not disappearing, is instead being shouted down in favor of the extreme, he said.

"QAnon supporters; people that don't believe in facts or science. I mean, the center has been replaced by people on the fringes or believe that the election was stolen," he said. "So that's disheartening."

He specifically pointed to Republicans "who sit on their hands" unwilling to stand up to Trump's attacks on the election process, accept that he lost and acknowledge Joe Biden won the White House even a month after the fact.

"It's disappointing that you have to go out of state to find a Republican willing to call it out," he said.

College of Charleston political scientist Gibbs Knotts said Cunningham's legacy, though short, is twofold: First, he showed that Democrats could put together successful efforts in red-state South Carolina, where their modern losses greatly outnumber their victories.

"He designed a blueprint of how Democrats can win in South Carolina," Knotts said of Cunningham's 2018 mid-term race.

Secondly, he was able to put together a middle coalition with messaging of bi-partisanship and environmental concerns at a time when the coastal 1st District has faced a build up of increasingly strong storms and erosion threats.

"If he were a Republican he could have been in that seat a long time," Knotts said.

So what's next for Cunningham? Congress this month still has to try avoiding a government shutdown. The deadline closes next week, when the short-term spending measure runs out. Also, both sides still may come together in passing a COVID relief bill.

After that's settled he can return to the Lowcountry, possibly picking up where he left off as a lawyer.

What about different avenues of public service, or even another try at politics? There's a governor's race in two years.

"It's good to take some time and assess things," he said. "That's not a decision I can make right now."