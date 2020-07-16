SC Democrat Joe Cunningham holds $2.3M lead over Republican Nancy Mace in US House race

South Carolina freshman Democrat Joe Cunningham has amassed an enormous $2.3 million cash advantage over his Republican rival, expanding his war chest to $3 million in one of the top congressional races of the 2020 cycle.
According to quarterly federal fundraising reports filed Wednesday, Cunningham now has a stockpile of cash that is nearly four times larger than the campaign coffers of Republican state Rep. Nancy Mace.
During the second quarter of 2020, which spans April 1-June 30, Cunningham raised $862,908 and spent $233,591 on his reelection bid in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race. His cash on hand was $3.01 million.
During most of that time, Mace was locked in a four-way Republican primary with the goal of avoiding a runoff.
The first woman to graduate from The Citadel Corps of Cadets, Mace raised $746,926 and spent $782,746. She ended the quarter with $743,060 in the bank.
The latest fundraising figures set the stage for the next phase of South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race, when both candidates are expected to start ramping up both their messaging and their fundraising efforts as summer turns to fall.
Cunningham, a top Republican target in 2020, represents a district President Donald Trump carried by 13 percentage points in 2016.
This battleground race could determine whether Democrats keep their majority in the U.S House of Representatives, or whether Republicans can net the 18 seats they need to regain control of the chamber. The race is expected to be highly competitive.
Despite Cunningham's showing this quarter, there are signs that the money race is beginning to tighten between him and Mace.
For example, Mace is getting closer to closing the fundraising gap.
In the first three months of 2020, federal reports show Mace raised just under $295,000, which was $410,688 less than Cunningham's haul of $705,688.
This quarter, Mace raised $746,926 to Cunningham's $862,908.
In an email blast to supporters on Wednesday, Mace summed up her latest fundraising totals with a five-word subject line: "good news, and bad news."
The good news, according to Mace, was that she raised more than $700,000 during a three-month period where she only became the GOP nominee during the last three weeks of the quarter.
The bad news, she acknowledged, is that Cunningham has already raised almost double what he did in 2018.
During the 2018 midterm elections, Cunningham raised just shy of $2.5 million.
So far, federal reports show Cunningham has raised about $4.4 million, while Mace has raised $1.9 million.
Already, Cunningham is spending those dollars to get his message on the airwaves.
On Tuesday, Cunningham launched his second TV ad of the general election, while Mace has yet to go up on the airwaves with a TV spot of her own since her GOP primary in June.
Republicans see the Charleston-anchored district as a must-win if they want to flip the seats they need to regain control of the House. Meanwhile, Democrats are trying not only to defend their turf but also expand their influence nationally.
Now that the field is set, party leaders are beginning to invest and pay more attention in this race.
The House Republican campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee, gave Mace $5,000 on June 20 — eleven days after Mace easily secured her party's nomination.
Filings also show Mace is getting support from congressional members like, U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, who contributed $2,000 to Mace's campaign at the end of June.
She also received $5,000 from the Koch Industries and $1,000 from the National Rifle Association, among other PAC contributions.
Cunningham is getting some outside help, too. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee gave Cunningham 2,975.59 on June 5.
The district was previously represented by Mark Sanford, who lost his 2018 Republican primary to a Trump-backed GOP challenger.
When Cunningham narrowly won the seat in 2018, it had been represented by Republicans for nearly 40 years.
Nonpartisan election analysts rate this year's race as a toss-up.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.