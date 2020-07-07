SC Democrat Jaime Harrison reports raising $14 million last quarter vs. Lindsey Graham

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison's campaign says it will report raising more than $13.9 million in the second quarter of the year.

The haul would be almost double the $7.3 million state record quarter he reported for the first three months of 2020, the campaign said.

The amount was listed in a press announcement Tuesday as federal campaigns around the state begin reporting their fundraising totals covering the months of April, May and June.

Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's campaign said they would not be filing their numbers until a bit later. The campaigns have until July 15 to get their numbers in.

Harrison's camp said the depth of the report shows the interest in replacing Graham.

“After 25 years in Washington, Lindsey Graham has lost all idea of the most basic challenges facing South Carolina families, and voters know it,” Harrison campaign spokesman Guy King said in a media release.

“As this state breaks new coronavirus records almost every day, Lindsey Graham is spending his time playing partisan games in Washington and fighting to cut unemployment relief," King added. "Voters here have had enough of these political games, and are turning towards Jaime’s bold vision of principled leadership that once again puts South Carolina families first."

Harrison's message did not include how much cash on hand the campaign has in its bank account that will be reported to the Federal Election Commission. He has been running a series of biographical TV ads statewide for weeks hoping to build up his name identification ahead of the November election.

Graham has also been on TV in the state.