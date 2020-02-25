You are the owner of this article.
SC 2020 debate in Charleston: What you need to know

Election 2020 Debate
From left, Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

With the S.C. primary four days away, seven of the eight active Democrats in the 2020 presidential race will take the debate stage in Charleston tonight.

Here is what you need to know about watching the debate and closings around the the Gaillard Center.  

When/Where: 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m. Tuesday/Gaillard Center in Charleston

Broadcast/Stream: CBS and BET/CBSN

Moderators: "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O’Donnell, "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker

Who has qualified for the debate: Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren

Who has not qualified: Tulsi Gabbard

Deadline to qualify with polling: 11:59 p.m. Monday

Have a debate question? Use the hashtag #DemDebate on social media. Moderators might ask a voter question during the debate.

Status of the 2020 race: Sanders, the Vermont senator, has established himself as the front-runner with two straight wins in New Hampshire and Nevada, and a virtual victory in Iowa.

Biden is trying to revive his once national leading campaign in South Carolina. He remains atop S.C. polls, although Sanders and Steyer are closing in.

Steyer just qualified Sunday for the debate in a state where he has, by far, his best shot for a good result.

Buttigieg, Warren and Klobuchar are just trying to woo enough voters to remain in the race past Super Tuesday on March 3.

Bloomberg has not been to early-state ballots, a choice he made to concentrate on Super Tuesday races. 

Street closings: Alexander Street just past the Gaillard Garage from 1 p.m.-11 p.m., George Street between East Bay and Anson streets from 4 p.m.-11 p.m., and Anson Street between George and Calhoun streets from 4 p.m.-11 p.m.

Other closings: City offices at 2 George St. at 11:30 a.m., Gaillard Garage (to the general public), and Charleston County Public Library's main branch.

