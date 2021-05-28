SC death row inmate scheduled to die following new law resuming executions

COLUMBIA — A death row inmate convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend's parents with a baseball bat has been scheduled to die in June, a month after lawmakers passed a South Carolina law enabling executions to resume.
The state Supreme Court has scheduled Brad Sigmon's execution for June 18, the state attorney general's office confirmed.
The court's May 27 notice marks the second time the high court has set a date for Sigmon's death. He was given a reprieve in February because the state lacked the ability to carry out an execution by lethal injection.
"It is, therefore, required of you … to execute the judgment and sentence of death," reads the notice to state Corrections Director Bryan Stirling.
However, despite the two-week-old law that sets electrocution as the default method, Sigmon's execution could be delayed again by a lawsuit challenging the reinstatement.
Sigmon and another death row inmate sued the state shortly after Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law May 14. A hearing in that case is scheduled for June 7, just 11 days before Sigmon's scheduled to die.
His attorneys did not immediately return phone messages May 28 seeking comment.
The law added the option of dying by firing squad. But the state Corrections Department is still working out the logistics for that option, leaving electrocution as the only way Sigmon's sentence could be carried out.
In their lawsuit, Sigmon and Freddie Owens, whose reprieve came May 4, argue they can't be killed by electrocution or firing squad, since they were sentenced under a 1995 state law giving them the option of dying by lethal injection.
The state's supply of three drugs used to carry out lethal injections began expiring in 2013, and pharmaceutical companies have been unwilling to sell any more for executions. Legislators have debated for five years how to resume executions without those drugs.
The new law leaves lethal injection as an option if the drugs become available again, but no one expects that to happen.
South Carolina is among 27 states with a death penalty. It is one of nine states to still use the electric chair and the fourth to allow a firing squad. The other three states with a firing squad option are Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah. But only Utah has carried out an execution by firing squad since 1976, most recently in 2010, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
Sigmon, 63, was convicted in 2002 of beating his ex-girlfriend's parents to death with a baseball bat a year earlier, after she ended their three-year relationship and moved back home. When she returned from taking her children to school, Sigmon forced her into a car, using her father's gun. She jumped out, but Sigmon chased and shot her.
She survived, and Sigmon was caught in Tennessee 10 days later.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.