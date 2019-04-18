COLUMBIA — South Carolina taxpayers could collectively spend $720,000 to mail out $50 rebates, after legislators rejected all efforts to use a giant lottery jackpot on anything else.
The $9 billion spending plan under debate Thursday in the Senate provides the rebate using the state's $61.4 million winnings from last fall's Mega Millions jackpot, plus $6 million from tax collections. Proponents say the idea is to let the whole state benefit from one very lucky South Carolinian's unexpected windfall, and — in a year when legislators had an additional $1 billion to spend — some of that should be returned. The plan calls for the rebates to be mailed this December.
But Senate Education Chairman Greg Hembree argued it doesn't make any sense to spend an estimated $700,000 on postage for a rebate that hundreds of thousands of taxpayers will never even see.
He proposed instead using the winnings to send bonuses to South Carolina's roughly 50,000 K-12 teachers, send the money to colleges for deferred maintenance or — the only one the Senate actually voted on — start paying down the state's multi-billion-dollar pension liability.
The House defeated similar proposals during its floor debate last month.
"There aren't enough stumps in Horry County for me to explain how we spent $700,000 to send a $50 check," said Hembree, R-North Myrtle Beach. "I don't believe the folks back home will be impressed with this: 'Wow, we got 50 bucks. Let's go out to dinner.'"
He noted the Senate plan sends the rebate to tax filers, not individual taxpayers, "so if you file your tax return jointly, you get $50 jointly, so momma gets $25 and daddy gets $25."
Sen. Sean Bennett, R-Summerville, jokingly chimed in, "Fifty dollars may come to the house, but I won't get any of that."
Beyond that, Hembree added, the people who would most benefit from $50 won't get it.
Getting $50 back from a tax return requires paying at least $50 in state income taxes. According to the Department of Revenue, that disqualifies more than 1 million of South Carolina's 2.3 million tax filers.
Hembree warned his colleagues it will be difficult to explain when constituents call and ask, "Where's my 50 bucks? ... So, you spent $700,000 to give me nothing?"
But the Senate rejected his arguments with a 29-15 vote.
"Though some people may think it’s small, it’s still money going back to taxpayers," said Senate Corrections Committee Chairman Shane Martin, R-Pauline. "We should probably always err on the side of giving that money back to the taxpayer."
Technically, senators only voted on the pension proposal. But opponents made clear any proposal to redirect the lottery money would fail, so Hembree withdrew his other amendments.
The bonus proposal would have provided teachers a 1 percent bonus in July — with the amount depending on their salary — and another 1 percent boost next June, to provide them some extra cash at each bookend of the coming school year.
That would have been in addition to the $159 million both the House and Senate budget proposals spend to raise the salaries of teachers with less than five years experience up to 10 percent, while guaranteeing 4 percent to all other teachers. Teachers have been demanding on social media a 10 percent pay boost for all, regardless of their years in the classroom, in the fiscal year that starts July 1.