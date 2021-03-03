SC could punish social media sites for suspending accounts under new proposal

COLUMBIA — In the two months since Twitter banned President Donald Trump from its platform, leading Republican voices have lambasted the company for what they called acts of censorship — including U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Now, a freshman Upstate state lawmaker wants to go even further, requiring social media companies to inform holders of suspended Palmetto State-based accounts why they’ve been booted within 10 days or face punishment under the state’s Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Failure to report by social media companies could open them up to civil claims either by individuals or the state Attorney General’s Office.

“What I’m concerned about is right now the target of these censorships are typically politically or religiously conservative organizations,” state Sen. Josh Kimbrell, R-Boiling Springs, told a Labor, Commerce and Industry subcommittee on March 3 about his proposal.

Lawmakers adjourned after more than an hour of deliberations without taking a vote, though the matter is expected to be revisited.

Kinbrell, who has hosted a radio talk show, said he introduced the legislation because Congress has failed to enforce Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields companies like Twitter and Facebook from legal action because they’re considered “platforms” and not “publishers,” which are liable for content.

“The entire bill would become null and void if the United States Congress enforced Section 230,” Kimbrell said. "I believe in the free enterprise system but when you've provided certain protections under regimes of the federal government, that changes things. It’s OK to have an agenda, just don’t have a hidden one.”

Several other senators said they believe social media has become more harmful than good but balked at stepping onto the rights of public companies.

“I don't like the idea of these platforms silencing people, but I also struggle with interfering in public commerce, as well,” state Sen. Sean Bennett, R-Summerville, said. “I have an aversion of government telling a public company what to do.”

But opponents say the bill is written too vaguely and could lead to unintended consequences.

“It casts a broad net for everybody, so where I’m having some angst is if you tip off someone who may be utilizing that platform for some type of criminal activity, most are going to curtail their activity, which would impede law enforcement’s efforts to build a case,” state Sen. Karl Allen, D-Greenville, who is an attorney.

Kimbrell said he backed an amendment to his bill that would exempt internet service providers from being penalized.

Trump, a voracious tweeter for much of his presidency, had his account suspended Jan. 8.

A day later, Graham let his feelings be known on his own feed.

“Your decision to permanently ban President Trump is a serious mistake,” Graham tweeted. ”The Ayatollah can tweet, but Trump can’t. Says a lot about the people who run Twitter.”

Twitter said the ban would stay in place even if he were re-elected in 2024.

In the days following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Twitter purged more than 70,000 accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

GOP-controlled legislatures in states such as Florida, Oklahoma, North Dakota and Texas have drafted bills similar to Kimbrell’s, though with harsher penalties.