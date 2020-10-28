SC conservative critics of Graham back senator, blast Harrison efforts to split GOP voters

COLUMBIA — In a bid to unify Republicans in South Carolina behind U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's reelection campaign, several top conservative activists who have long expressed hostility towards the incumbent are encouraging their supporters to vote for him to avoid an upset victory for Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.

The last-minute efforts come as Harrison has sought to elevate third-party candidate Bill Bledsoe in the closing weeks of the race, running ads and sending out mailers to Republicans that call Bledsoe "too conservative" and "too pro-Trump" in an apparent attempt to peel off conservative voters from Graham's right flank.

Harrison's ads do not mention the fact that Bledsoe, a candidate for the right-wing Constitution Party, ended his campaign earlier this month and endorsed Graham, citing the incumbent's support for President Donald Trump and his work to confirm conservative judicial nominees.

Bledsoe made that decision too late to remove his name from the ballot. But in an open letter Wednesday, Bledsoe demanded that Harrison stop using him in his ads, calling them "deceptive, underhanded and wrong."

"Their goal is to divide conservatives so Jaime Harrison can win, and I will not stand for it," Bledsoe wrote.

Polls have consistently shown the two candidates to be locked in a highly competitive race, and election analysts say that a boost for Bledsoe could potentially be enough to give Harrison the plurality he needs to become the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from South Carolina since 1998.

Asked last week about the Bledsoe ads, Harrison said he does not think there is anything deceptive about them and insisted he was just "educating people about all the folks who are on the ballot."

Harrison's campaign spokesman Guy King reiterated Wednesday that Harrison "has two opponents on the ballot and we are making sure voters know the facts about each, and about Jaime, before they vote."

A group of longtime conservative critics of Graham also held a news conference Wednesday in Greenville, a day after Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Graham in the area, warning their supporters against risking a Harrison victory by either voting for Bledsoe, writing in another candidate or not voting in the Senate race.

Greenville Tea Party chairman Pressley Stutts acknowledged that many of them had "usually not seen eye-to-eye with Sen. Graham."

Some conservatives have long criticized Graham, especially for attempting to work with Democrats on immigration compromise proposals and for voting for two of then-President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominees. Several county GOP parties censured Graham over the years for those and other complaints.

Graham also drew heat from the right for his vehement criticism of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, but he has since become one of Trump's closest congressional allies.

"Several of us have had many differences of opinion with Sen. Graham over the years, but this is not a time for us to be (quibbling) over those differences of opinion that we've had in the past because Sen. Graham is in the race for his life," Stutts said.

Michael LaPierre, who came in second place behind Graham in the four-candidate S.C. GOP primary in June with 17 percent of the vote, asked the nearly 80,000 South Carolinians who cast their primary ballots for him to vote for Graham in the general election.

The attempt to rally GOP support for Graham has also been promoted on conservative talk radio shows. Popular Upstate host Bob McClain urged listeners of his show Tuesday to ignore the ads about Bledsoe.

"It's a dirty, dirty trick, but what else can we expect from the Democrats," McClain said.

After 25 years in Congress, including 18 in the U.S. Senate, Graham has acknowledged that Harrison represents the most formidable challenge of his political career. Harrison, a former S.C. Democratic Party chairman, has broken national fundraising records by bringing in more than $100 million for his campaign.