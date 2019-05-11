Jim Clyburn isn't looking to refight the Civil War.
When the congressman called Robert E. Lee a "loser" on a recent Sunday news talk show, he was responding to President Donald Trump's glorification of the Confederate general.
On Tuesday, Clyburn said he's not going to make a habit of taking on Lee.
But if somebody tries to overstate Lee's service or his claims of being a good slave master, Christian and a victim of the Lost Cause, Clyburn said he won't hesitate to speak up.
"We just seem to worship, in the South, these myths," the senior South Carolina lawmaker and Democratic House majority whip told Palmetto Politics.
"And the whole thing around Robert E. Lee is a myth. It's just that simple," he added.
Clyburn stepped into the Lee fray to give what he saw as the more accurate take on the rebel leader after Trump rekindled the debate over Lee's legacy.
During press remarks outside the White House last month, Trump defended his comments from the aftermath of the violent August 2017 rioting in Charlottesville, Va., where white supremacists rallied around a Lee statue.
"Whether you like it or not, he was one of the great generals," Trump said of Lee.
He continued, "I have spoken to many generals here, right at the White House, and many people thought — of the generals, they think that he was maybe their favorite general.
"People were there protesting the taking down of the monument of Robert E. Lee. Everybody knows that," Trump added of Charlottesville.
Clyburn's view isn't one of romanticized praise.
“The fact of the matter is, Robert E. Lee was a great tactician, was not a great person," Clyburn said on ABC News’ "This Week." He added, "Robert E. Lee was a slave owner and a brutal slave master. Thankfully, he lost that war.”
Clyburn also said “the president is now glorifying a loser. He always said that he hated losers. Robert E. Lee was a loser.”
Ever since the murders of nine parishioners at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church in 2015, there's been a re-examination of the nation's Confederate past, from rebel flags on display in public to the monuments and memorials that went up decades after the war, many as Jim Crow took hold.
But Clyburn, who is 78 and a 27-year veteran of Congress, said he has been subjected to what he called the myths of the Confederacy since he was 8 years old, perpetrated by films like "Gone With the Wind" and "Birth of a Nation."
"In the dust bin" is where Lee belongs in history, he said. "Unless you want to romanticize a myth."
Clyburn recently attended his granddaughter's graduation from Mississippi State University in Starkville. While there, he saw the presidential library to Ulysses S. Grant — the Union general to whom Lee surrendered, ending the Civil War.
That's the same Grant who, before winning the White House, helped assure victory by splitting the Confederacy in two at Vicksburg, Miss.
The conservators of Grant's papers chose MSU — and by extension the Deep South, as well — to "somehow, help people to understand each other and survive as a family,” Frank Williams, a former Rhode Island Supreme Court chief justice, told The Associated Press two years ago.
Grant, who hailed from Ohio, has become one of those presidents whose legacy has improved over time.
An American Political Science Association survey recently promoted him to 21st in its ratings, up from 33rd, citing his suppression of the Ku Klux Klan and reducing taxes and the national debt after the war, among others accomplishments.
Clyburn is a supporter of the museum's message.
As for taking on Southern myths, Clyburn said he won't back down in correcting the record.
"I just tell the truth," he said. "They may think it's heresy, but it's the truth."