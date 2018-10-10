Republican Katie Arrington and Democrat Joe Cunningham have both agreed to a live televised debate next week, ending any doubt whether the two Charleston-area congressional candidates would face each other before Election Day.
Sponsored by WCIV-TV, the one-hour debate will take place 7 p.m. Tuesday at Charleston Southern University — exactly three weeks before Lowcountry voters head to the polls to decide who they want to represent them in Washington.
Arrington and Cunningham will square off inside Lightsey Chapel Auditorium.
The debate is a ticketed event and not open to the public.
The debate will be broadcast live on WCIV, Charleston's ABC affiliate. It will also be live-streamed on both abcnews4.com and on the local news station's Facebook page.
Cathy Hobbs, the station's news director, said 50 tickets were given to both campaigns to distribute as they wished. The remaining 200 tickets will be given to Charleston Southern University students.
ABC News 4 anchor Dean Stephens will moderate the event.
He will be joined by three panelists: ABC News 4 Morning anchor Tessa Spencer Adams; Christi Grabling, an associate political science professor at Charleston Southern; and Diana Snellgrove, a political science major who will graduate in the spring.
The district, which runs from Charleston to Hilton Head Island, is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford.
Arrington and Cunningham are both first-time congressional candidates.
Arrington, 47, is a Republican state lawmaker who represents Summerville. Cunningham, 36, is a construction attorney who lives in West Ashley.
So far, this is the only confirmed debate between the two candidates.