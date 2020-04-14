SC congressional candidate Nancy Mace touts Trump ties in new TV ad

A Republican candidate in South Carolina's top U.S. House race is highlighting her ties to President Donald Trump in a new campaign ad that will air across the 1st Congressional District — a district that overwhelmingly backed the president in 2016.

State Rep. Nancy Mace's TV ad is a blend of personal biography and political resumé.

Called "Extraordinary," the 30-second spot notes Mace was the first woman to graduate from The Citadel Corps of Cadets and mentions she worked on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

The ad also promises Mace will "help President Trump take care of our veterans."

Trump is mentioned by name twice in the spot and appears smiling with a thumbs-up alongside Mace in a photo that flashes on-screen four seconds into the ad.

It closes with footage of Vice President Mike Pence praising Mace and her accomplishments during his Feb. 13 address to the Corps of Cadets when he called Mace "an extraordinary American with an extraordinary lifetime of accomplishments — past, present and future."

The Citadel plays a prominent role in the ad not only as Mace's alma mater but as the backdrop where Pence recognized her by name.

Reached for comment about the South Carolina military college's portrayal in the partisan ad, a spokesman for the school said it was "not something we would find surprising or especially concerning."

"We believe firmly that graduating from The Citadel is an achievement, and we're pleased that anyone who seeks public office would consider graduating from our college to be part of their highlight reel," Col. John L. Dorrian, the college's vice president of communication and marketing, said.

The ad does not mention Mace's recent endorsement from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. He is the top GOP member in the House.

Mace's campaign told The Post and Courier the six-figure TV ad will begin airing Wednesday morning on "multiple cable and satellite networks."

The campaign also confirmed the ad will be running on Fox News, setting up a TV ad war between Mace and Kathy Landing, another GOP hopeful who last week began airing her own TV ad on the right-leaning news outlet.

With this ad, Mace becomes the second Republican up on TV in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race.

After now-U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham in 2018 became the first Democrat elected to the seat in nearly 40 years, the contest is a top priority for Democrats and Republicans alike.

Democrats see the election as one they must protect if they hope to maintain their majority in the House. Republicans see the district as a must-win race if they want to regain control.

Mace is one of four Republicans running for the chance to challenge Cunningham for the seat in a district where Trump trounced Hillary Clinton by 13 points.

The other GOP contenders are Bikers for Trump co-founder Chris Cox; Bluffton community development leader Brad Mole; and Landing, a Mount Pleasant town councilwoman .

The Republican primary is set for June 9.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has labeled the November race a toss-up.