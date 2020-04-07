SC congressional candidate Kathy Landing goes up wth six-figure TV ad airing on Fox News

Mount Pleasant Councilwoman Kathy Landing, a Republican candidate in South Carolina's most competitive U.S. House race, is spending just shy of $125,000 on a new TV ad that will air on Fox News from now until the GOP congressional primary in June.

Landing's campaign confirmed the investment to The Post and Courier on Tuesday, shortly after the TV spot began airing across the coastal 1st Congressional District.

"It's not like we're going up and coming down. We are up," Landing's spokesman Michael Mulé said. "This is a significant buy. There's no denying that, and I think folks in the Lowcountry will be seeing it quite a bit."

Year-end federal filings showed Landing had $353,151 cash on hand heading into 2020, putting this buy at roughly one-third of her total war chest.

This is Landing's second districtwide television ad in this campaign cycle, making her the only Republican up on TV now in the contest so far.

Landing is one of four Republicans running for the chance to challenge U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, for the 1st District seat he won in 2018.

The other GOP contenders are Bikers for Trump co-founder Chris Cox, state Rep. Nancy Mace and Bluffton community development leader Brad Mole.

The 30-second spot, titled "Two Choices," focuses on Landing's decision to press onward after she became an orphan at 13.

"I could have let this strategy stop me, but through faith and hard work I chose to live a life that my parents would be proud of," Landing says in the ad.

It's a story that Landing said she wanted to share with voters at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has plunged life into a state of uncertainty. The virus has upended campaigning staples like traditional meet-and-greets, candidate forums and black-tie fundraisers.

"America, our state, and our community are in very difficult times right now," Landing said in a statement. "I am hopeful that sharing my story will give encouragement to some, while also providing our Lowcountry neighbors a better understanding of the experiences, passion, and commitment I offer them."

Landing attended Duke University at 16, where she obtained a degree in biology. After getting married, she moved to the Charleston area.

Landing, who has more than 30 years of experience in financial planning, is currently senior vice president of investments for Raymond James and Associates.

A narrator in the ad summarized those experiences in four descriptors: "College at 16. Job-creator. Community leader. Conservative woman of faith."

South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District turned blue for the first time in nearly 40 years when voters elected Cunningham to Washington in 2018. Both Republicans and Democrats see the race as a top priority in 2020.

The Republican primary is set for June 9.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has labeled the November race a toss-up.