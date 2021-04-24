SC colleges want to rename some buildings. This is why it won't happen soon.

Nearly a year after the boards at three major South Carolina universities asked the General Assembly to change building names associated with racist periods in the state's past, nothing has been done.

And there is little chance of anything changing any time soon.

The schools' decisions simply expressed their wishes to lawmakers, who under the state law known as the Heritage Act have the final say on changes to historic names and monuments on public property.

"We further seek the authority to rename the building," the University of South Carolina board chairman asked General Assembly leaders in a June 2020 letter.

Problem is that no lawmaker has introduced proposals to change any of the names.

The colleges have made no significant moves to find bill sponsors, and no lawmakers have expressed interest publicly in introducing bills that, based on recent history, have no chance of reaching the governor's desk.

House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, stands by what he said in 2015 after the Legislature voted to remove the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse dome that while he's speaker he will not allow votes to change any more historic names and monuments.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey said he would be "surprised if anything happens" even in 2022.

"No, nobody’s talked to me about filing legislation to do that," he said.

The lack of movement leaves unwanted names on campus buildings and means current concerted efforts to change more names, like the University of South Carolina's Strom Thurmond wellness center, will face very long odds.

Three S.C. colleges all voted in June 2020, a month into social justice protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing, to change building names.

USC trustees voted to remove the name of J. Marion Sims, a Lancaster native who became the mastermind of modern gynecology by performing surgery on slaves, from a women's dorm.

Clemson University and Winthrop University boards voted to remove the name of Ben Tillman, an avowed racist who was governor from 1890-94 and U.S. senator until his death in 1918, from iconic campus buildings. Tillman helped found both colleges. But his white supremacy policies also made him the father of Jim Crow laws across the South.

But without bills in the Statehouse, the names remain.

There have been several broader proposals introduced to do away with the Heritage Act. And like similar efforts in previous years, their proposals have gotten little traction.

There also are bills that would exclude colleges, schools, counties and cities from the Heritage Act. Again, those proposals have not moved forward.

Clemson University said it is watching bills to change the Heritage Act and "should the General Assembly determine to move forward with one of these bills, the University will request consideration of our language."

The closest step to what colleges need to do has came from Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, who introduced a bill in March to remove the Confederate Naval Jack flag from The Citadel chapel.

The Citadel Board of Visitors voted to remove the flag six years ago in the wake of the Charleston church mass shooting. A House bill introduced in 2016 went nowhere. So far, Harpootlian's bill has not had a hearing, though he expects some movement soon.

Harpootlian said he thinks colleges should go to court to change the names or "just change the names and let the attorney general sue them."

The colleges, whose trustees are approved by the lawmakers, show no indication of going to court or changing the names without permission.

So the responsibility falls to the Legislature.

"You have to keep in mind that we are in a Republican-dominated General Assembly, who has not shown an appetite for taking up any of these bills," said Rep. Kambrell Garvin, a Columbia Democrat who has introduced multiple bills to change the Heritage Act.

Massey said he thinks some lawmakers don't want to stir racial tensions right now.

"The other part of it is, people don’t want to be part of the ‘woke’ cancel culture and part of it is, when you start coming after Strom Thurmond, it’s a different game at that point,” said Massey, a Republican from Thurmond's hometown of Edgefield.

Another reason Massey offered: "I think some people are waiting to see what happens with the lawsuit that’s out there."

So there is a wild card for colleges and other public places in South Carolina wanting to change historical names and monuments.

A lawsuit, filed by the widow of a Charleston church shooting victim that seeks to overturn the Heritage Act, has a hearing before the S.C. Supreme Court on May 25. One of the key arguments is that the law passed in 2000 — as part of the compromise that took the Confederate battle flag off the Statehouse dome — takes away decision-making by local governments and agencies.

If the Supreme Court nixes the law, then the colleges can changes the building names.

And if the Heritage Act remains, as many expect, the colleges are back to where they are now with nothing happening.

Seanna Adcox contributed from Columbia.