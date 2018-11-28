COLUMBIA — Jeff Schilz, director of the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, announced his resignation Wednesday, a month after the agency's chairman quit during a spat over the director's unauthorized $91,487 pay raise.
Schilz, a former aide in Gov. Mark Sanford’s administration, was part of a movement by the commission to hold the state's 33 public colleges more accountable for increased construction spending, rising tuition and growing enrollment of out-of-state students.
That criticism was not well received by university leaders and some powerful lawmakers because the commission was not known for being so aggressive in trying to regulate college spending and enrollment decisions.
But the commission's cost-cutting and transparency efforts were undermined when word got out that Schilz had received a 54 percent pay raise after he become the agency's permanent director in August. His new salary of $257,767 a year made him the state's highest-paid agency head outside of a college campus.
Turned out the pay hike was not approved by a state panel led by the South Carolina's most powerful politician, Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman. Schilz's raise, along with his promotion, did not become public until late October when Leatherman sent a letter to the higher education commission leaders asking for their resignation.
After the letter, Schilz's raise was retracted, and he repaid the difference in salary he received over the previous two months.
Commission chairman Tim Hofferth, a Lexington sports marketing executive, stepped down a week after Leatherman's letter but not before calling the pay controversy "political theatre" and a "circus" to distract from the need to reform South Carolina colleges. No successor has been named.
Schilz stayed on and unveiled an online tool Monday for students and parents to calculate tuition and fees to obtain degrees at South Carolina colleges.
Schilz submitted a seven-page resignation letter to the commission board that detailed his accomplishments since becoming the agency's interim director in April 2017, including redesigning the website, creating more data analysis and holding town hall meetings across the state.
He told lawmakers this fall that he planned to leave at the end of the year.
His only reason for departing mentioned in his letter was that he felt the time was right for "a fresh perspective and new energy" to advance reforms that the commission was pushing.
Schilz's last day is Dec. 12, leaving the commission that oversees colleges with more than 200,000 students without a director or chairman.
This story will be updated