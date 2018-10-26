COLUMBIA — The chairman of South Carolina's public college commission resigned Friday, a week after the state's most powerful politician demanded he quit over giving the agency director an unauthorized $91,487 pay raise.
Tim Hofferth told Gov. Henry McMaster he is stepping aside as chairman of the Commission on Higher Education to avoid being a distraction in the agency's aggressive fight to lower the Southeast's most expensive average tuition and provide more access to South Carolina students.
"We were trying to secure the future of South Carolina and our families, but sadly, many of our institutions and some members of the legislative leadership are more concerned with securing their power," the Lexington County sports marketing consultant and former college athletic director said in his resignation letter.
"Rather than focus on real issues that affect real people, they have chosen the path of political theatre," he added. "I know that the people of South Carolina deserve better than this kind of circus."
Still, Hofferth took responsibility for not asking enough questions about approvals needed for the commission director's raise.
"I could have done more but my failure was never intentional," he wrote. "Any allegation that I knowingly or willingly violated the law is simply not true, and I look forward to clearing and restoring my good name."
Commission Director Jeff Schilz, whose pay was restored to its previous level and has repaid the excess salary he received over 2½ months, will stay at his job.
McMaster praised the attention Hofferth gave to affordability and accountability at state colleges over his three years as commission chairman.
"The governor expects the commission to continue leading this important debate," McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said.
Hofferth remained defiant after last week calling Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman's remarks "defamatory" when demanding he and Schilz resign over a 54 percent pay raise Schilz received in August without getting approval from a panel led by the powerful senator.
Hofferth said he and Schilz have received threats for pushing reforms that threaten colleges in the backyards of influential legislators and for holding town halls across South Carolina that included sharing data suggesting state colleges are headed for a financial crash with a shrinking number of high school graduates.
Leatherman said he found it ironic commission leaders would raise Schilz's salary by so much while they criticized spending habits at colleges.
Schilz was earning $166,280 — the bottom of the job's pay scale, when he received the raise in becoming the commission's permanent director after serving as interim director for more than a year.
His new salary of $257,767 was the top of the state-established pay range to lead the 32-employee commission that regulates South Carolina public colleges. It was more than any other state agency head outside of a college president's office, Leatherman's office said.
Leatherman — considered the state's most powerful politician because he leads the Senate, its budget writing committee and several other panels that control state purse strings — said Hofferth "illegally authorized these payments" to Schilz without going through the Agency Head Salary Commission.
Hofferth provided several explanations last week for Schilz's pay raise. He said he was following the pay scale from Leatherman's salary panel and word from applicants who said the director pay was too low.
Hofferth also said the state Department of Administration, which handles the commission's human resources operations, should have alerted his agency that Schilz's pay needed approval by Leatherman's salary panel.
But after a week of sharp criticism, including from state senators pressing for college reforms in a new bill, Hofferth had enough: "We’ve asked our institutions for honesty and transparency and that rule certainly applies to me."