COLUMBIA — The head of the state's college regulator threatened to sue South Carolina's most powerful politician for "false, misleading and slanderous" accusations in asking for his resignation last week after granting a large unauthorized pay raise to a top employee.
Tim Hofferth, chairman of the state Commission on Higher Education, demanded S.C. Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman apologize in writing and on social media by 5 p.m. Wednesday or face a lawsuit over his allegations.
"Your loathsome and despicable attempt to slander and defame me with these false and ridiculous allegations are not only contemptible, but your conduct has also caused irreparable harm to me and my reputation," Hofferth wrote Monday.
Leatherman said he stands by his letter Friday where he demanded Hofferth and commission director Jeff Schilz resign after Schilz received an unauthorized $91,487 raise. The hike made Schilz the state’s highest-paid agency head outside of a college president's office.
Schilz's 54 percent raise came as the higher education commission has undertaken a heated public battle against the state colleges it regulates over skyrocketing construction costs and tuition.
Schilz received the job's highest amount allowed under the state salary scale, $257,767, when he was promoted to permanent director in August because other applicants for the job said the pay was too low and because of his good performance as interim director for more than a year, Hofferth said.
But the higher education group did not get mandatory approval for Schilz's new pay from the Agency Head Salary Commission, which Leatherman chairs.
“I must interpret by your actions that you feel you are above the law and illegally authorized these payments to Mr. Schilz,” Leatherman wrote in a letter to Hofferth. “I believe any chairman or agency director who so blatantly flaunts the law should immediately resign and let someone who can abide by the laws of the State of South Carolina take the reins.”
Hofferth told Leatherman in his letter that the Senate leader should have addressed his concerns about bypassing the agency head panel to the state Department of Administration, which handles the higher education commission's human resources operations and compliance with state law.
"I will not stand idly by to let you make false and defamatory statements that ruin, in one day, the sterling reputation for honesty and integrity that I have worked hard to build over my entire lifetime," Hofferth wrote.
Schilz's pay was restored to its previous level last week, and he said he returned the difference in pay he received during the past 2½ months.
Leatherman — considered the state’s most powerful politician because he leads the Senate, its budget writing committee and several other panels that control state purse strings — said Monday that he had not seen Hofferth's letter.
The Florence Republican added that his letter "did not contain any falsehoods," and he looks forward to "a full and final resolution to this matter."