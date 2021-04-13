SC buying 235 propane-powered school buses, reducing emissions by 96%

COLUMBIA — South Carolina is buying 235 propane-fueled school buses with $23.6 million remaining from a huge automaker settlement, bringing what was long the nation's oldest fleet to an average age of just five years old.
The award, announced April 13, will replace some of the fleet's worst diesel polluters, reducing emissions by up to 96 percent, according to the state Department of Education.
The purchase will bring the total number of buses replaced since 2015 to 3,025, or nearly 60 percent of the buses that regularly shuttle children to and from school.
"It's a miracle they kept those buses running every day," said state Superintendent Molly Spearman, who made it a priority after winning office in 2014 to permanently park the state's dangerous, dirty buses that were prone to breaking down and catching fire.
"This is a huge victory and success story from where we were," she said.
The latest purchase removes buses dating to 2001 from the state's roadways. The money comes from South Carolina's $34 million share of Volkswagen's 2016 settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for installing devices in vehicles to cheat on emissions tests.
The buses will go to 11 school districts, with Greenville County — the state's largest — getting 48; Charleston County receiving 40; Horry County, 40; and Richland One in Columbia, 22, according to Spearman's office.
They will add to the 213 propane-powered buses already in the fleet owned and maintained by the state Department of Education, making the agency the nation's largest single owner of propane buses.
The K-12 agency received $7.9 million in the state's first round of Volkswagen-settlement awards, which bought 78 propane-powered buses in 2019. In all, the education agency received nearly 93 percent of the state's share.
Of the 10 other applicants for round-two grants, the remaining money will help buy three electric transit buses: $608,000 toward buying one bus for the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, or CARTA; and $295,500 for two Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority buses. Local and federal funds will cover the remainder for those three.
