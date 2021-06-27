SC business groups prep push for legal change that could cut their lawsuit costs

COLUMBIA — Influential industry groups in South Carolina are gearing up for a lobbying push to change a state law they say unfairly leaves businesses on the hook for extensive financial damages in lawsuits when they are only partially responsible.

But some top lawmakers and plaintiffs attorneys are prepared to vigorously oppose that effort, saying the measure is unnecessary, would only benefit a small handful of wealthy elites and was already dealt with in a legislative compromise 16 years ago.

A far cry from the culture war debates that tend to dominate headlines out of the Statehouse, the issue known as tort reform may not generate much interest from the general public. In the words of one industry executive, it's "very complex" — or, in the words of one trial lawyer, it's "just not sexy."

Still, the fight promises to pit two of the state's most powerful and well-funded interest groups against each other with significant judicial ramifications at stake, becoming the latest battle in a long-running legislative war between big business and trial lawyers.

The debate centers around legislation proposed by state Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, who casts it as an attempt to fix a hole that was left in a sweeping 2005 compromise bill.

That agreement limited the instances in which one party in a multi-defendant civil lawsuit would be forced to pay the entire verdict amount, a concept known as "joint and several liability."

In 2017, the S.C. Supreme Court ruled that a strict interpretation of the 2005 law meant only defendants specifically named in lawsuits could be included among those who would need to pay damages, so the apportionment of fault could not include people who had already settled with the plaintiff or who were never named as defendants.

Massey's bill would alter that language to let juries consider all the people or entities who might have contributed to the injury when deciding what portion of the damages they each need to pay.

"What I've tried to do with this legislation is ensure that there is a fair division of fault among the people who caused the injury," Massey said. "Not compensating the injured party would not be fair, but requiring someone who's 10 percent at fault to pay the whole thing is not fair either."

Critics of the legislation say that change would risk creating a scenario in which injured people never receive their full payment. If one potential defendant is a cash-strapped child and another is a profitable corporation, for example, they argue it makes sense to target the company with more resources.

"The Legislature and our Supreme Court has recognized that there is a valid public policy interest in seeing to it that injured people are made whole," said Richards McCrae, the president of the S.C. Association of Justice. "Where there are defendants who are capable of paying out verdicts, the law should see to it that they are made to pay."

Opposition to Massey's proposal is only partly about the bill's current form, however. The more pressing concern, some legislators and lawyers say, is what they suspect is the underlying goal to protect businesses that sell alcohol — and one business in particular.

Under the 2005 law, most defendants can only be made to pay an entire verdict if they are at least 50 percent responsible. But the Legislature excluded alcohol sellers from that agreement, so they can be forced to shell out even if the jury determines that the alcohol sale was only a minor contributor to the injury.

That provision has come into play in a high-profile lawsuit surrounding a 2019 Beaufort County boat crash, which led to the death of 19-year-old passenger Mallory Beach.

The lawsuit alleges that Georgia-based Parker’s Kitchen, which operates 28 convenience stores in South Carolina, bears liability for the death because the boat's driver, then-19-year-old Paul Murdaugh, illegally bought alcohol at one of their Ridgeland locations by using his older brother's ID.

Murdaugh recently died in what law enforcement agencies are investigating as a double homicide.

Representatives from an array of top business groups convened a "Tort Reform Summit" in Columbia on June 22 to strategize their efforts. A reporter was barred from attending the private event, as was state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, who opposes Massey's bill and was told the meeting was invitation-only.

But according to an agenda obtained by The Post and Courier, one of the speakers at that meeting was Greg Parker, the founder and CEO of Parker's Kitchen. And the summit was held at the office of Parker's lobbyist.

Parker declined to comment for this story. But he told the newspaper in May he is considering pulling his company out of South Carolina because the liability law has raised their insurance costs.

Mark Tinsley, the attorney representing Beach's family in the lawsuit against Parker's Kitchen, said changing the rules to ease Parker's legal troubles would undermine the ability for innocent victims to get justice.

"If you're about protecting the people of South Carolina, you leave this law in place," Tinsley said. "If you're about making sure that Greg Parker can become a billionaire, then you would want to get rid of it."

While Massey said ending the alcohol exception was not the primary motivation for him to file his bill, he said he expects "there will be attempts to reexamine that as well."

The bill, which has already been introduced multiple times but never come up for consideration, may continue to struggle to gain traction due to opposition from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Luke Rankin, R-Conway, who has substantial control over the panel's agenda.

Rankin said the state has a "wonderful business climate" and sees little need to make the judicial framework friendlier to corporations. Making it easier to rope non-parties into lawsuits, he added, is "not about accountability, it's about deflection."

"Things can change, but I've not heard calls for this from the folks at home and I've not heard it from folks across the state," Rankin said. "Is this about accountability, is this about justice, or is this just a flex of political muscle to advance a cause that may not meet the light of day in terms of its merits?"

S.C. Manufacturers Alliance CEO Sara Hazzard, one of the attendees at the June 22 summit, countered that the state still has work to do to keep up with its neighbors.

"As states around us that we compete with every day are improving their environments to be more and more business-friendly and more competitive, we've got to constantly be reviewing where we are as a state," Hazzard said.

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said lawmakers have far more pressing problems to spend their time solving as the state recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, saying the tort reform issue is "pretty esoteric and only benefits a few people."

"There's no doubt that we're one of the most business-friendly states in the country and so any notion that we need to do this to attract more businesses is ludicrous," said Hutto, who is also a trial lawyer. "We had this discussion more than a decade ago and resolved this issue. I just do not see us revisiting it."