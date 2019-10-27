COLUMBIA — Benedict College President Roslyn Artis was willing to take a hit for HBCUs by having President Donald Trump use the Columbia school for a speech to brag about his criminal justice record.

For all of his racially tinged comments since taking office, such as comparing his impeachment inquiry to a lynching last week, Trump has helped boost federal funding for HBCUs used to provide more student financial aid.

"We have had a confusing relationship with this White House," Artis told The Post and Courier.

Artis and her college of 2,200 students found themselves a hub of presidential politics over the weekend by hosting a criminal justice forum that included Trump and 10 top Democrats.

But the forum run by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center did not turn out as planned.

Trump was supposed to take part in a question-and-answer session like the other Democratic candidates. He made the trip an official White House visit and got to make an hour-long speech. He also was given an award to the surprise of Artis and other Justice Center members.

The Trump appointee who runs the Justice Center, Georgia attorney Ashley Bell, got what he wanted, Artis said — a Republican president visiting an HBCU campus to discuss a top issue for African American voters without facing questions. That meant no direct criticism about his lynching comment during a visit to a college founded by Baptist abolitionists 149 years ago to educate recently freed slaves.

"I think he wanted this time for his candidate to be at the table, and he was willing to do what he needed to make this happen," Artis said.

Asked if Benedict was duped into hosting the president on his terms, Artis said, "Your knee-jerk reaction is probably yes. When you sit back and reflect, it's a sitting president and they get to make the rules sometimes."

Artis worries that the negative reaction about Trump's visit will overshadow that work over her two years in leading the private college school that helped Benedict win a key HBCU of the Year award in August.

"That is unfortunate and that is personal," she said.

Artis said she likely will resign as a member of the Justice Center after the events of the weekend. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, a Benedict trustee, said he already stepped down.

Efforts to reach Bell were unsuccessful, though the Justice Center has made a point of working with politicians on both sides of the aisle to win criminal justice reform. That includes the Trump-backed First Steps Act that reduces prisons sentences, the reason why the president received the Justice Center award.

No one really thought Trump was coming to the forum when planning began earlier this year, Artis and Benjamin said.

But a week before the forum, the president decided to attend. The weekend event became too big of a draw to miss.

After all, many of the top Democratic contenders, including current race leaders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, were coming — drawn to an event at a HBCU in a Democrat-leaning capital of an early-voting state.

By making the trip an official presidential event, "that effectively meant all rules became at the discretion of the White House," Artis said.

Upset at what they considered a change in their agreement with the Justice Center, Benjamin and Artis worked to move Trump's speech out of the small 267-seat campus theater to a venue off campus. Artis even talked to an ally of the Trumps — S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.

"Emotions were high," Artis said. "We were hearing that there might be significant widespread demonstrations. ... We did suggest, 'Ha, it's the president for goodness sakes. Let's just take this to a larger venue,' and really separate Benedict College from what we were seeing a little bit of a firestorm."

But the Secret Service did not have enough time to secure a new venue for the president's speech.

Artis' concerns were eased a bit when she met former inmates who would share their stories during the president's speech about how the First Steps Act gave them another chance.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Still, not everyone was calm about the president's visit.

Hundreds of Trump supporters and protesters clashed outside the front gates of Benedict College as the president arrived Friday. Often heated arguments stopped short of coming to blows and the crowd dispersed peacefully once the president started his speech.

Artis thought Trump's remarks were disciplined while mostly keeping to the script about criminal justice reform. The president did say that he could relate to the those in the criminal justice system with his impeachment inquiry.

"There will be opinions regarding the sincerity of his commitments to the African American community based on lots of other policies," Artis said.

Then California Sen. Kamala Harris said she was dropping out. The Democratic race's only HBCU graduate was upset the Justice Center gave Trump the same award she received three years ago.

"It was really a bit of a slap in the face by an HBCU graduate who thought I might have expected to be particularly sensitive to the issues around this visit to the campus," Artis said.

But the Benedict president wanted her students to have access to all the candidates, especially an HBCU graduate, and worked with Benjamin on compromises.

After talking about holding an alternate event, the result was Benedict assuming control of the forum.

Democratic candidates were offered a chance to use different formats after the president got to change his visit. While the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center still operated the forum, Democratic hopefuls, including Harris, spoke on a stage in front of a screen with the Benedict College logo.

"Our kids have learned, our kids have grown," Artis said, "our kids have seen the political process up close and personal in ways that we could never teach them in a classroom."