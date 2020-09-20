SC bills legalizing raffles again, consolidating school districts winning final approval

COLUMBIA — Proposals to make raffles legal again, consolidate two tiny school districts and make it easier to get a flu shot are expected to head to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk in the final week of this year's legislative session.

While the Legislature created the late special session to make decisions on COVID-19 aid and state spending, other measures that haven't received much attention are advancing, too.

There's not much time left. Any measure that doesn't cross the finish line before the gavel falls Thursday is officially dead and must be re-introduced after legislators return in January for the process to start all over.

Here's a look at some smaller bills legislators are wrapping up.

Nonprofit raffles

School raffles and church cakewalks officially became illegal again June 30, 5-and-a-half years after voters overwhelmingly approved letting nonprofits raise money by selling tickets for a prize. Before voters' wishes were ratified in 2015, the only legal raffle in South Carolina was the state lottery.

Just putting the question on the ballot was a years-long effort. With all the handwringing over raffles morphing into full-out gambling, legislators put a sunset clause in the law that specified how they could legally operate, so if any unintended consequences arose, raffles would automatically become a crime again in 2020.

No problems have surfaced, legislators say. But COVID-19 ended the regular session before they could deal with the expiration date.

"It left a lot of nonprofits in a jam," said its main sponsor, Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Little River, a former solicitor. "It's kind of a double whammy. These are nonprofits having a hard enough time right now raising money. They can't do the normal fundraising event, but they can do a raffle without bringing a bunch of people in a room together."

A bill deleting the sunset provision and ensuring raffles held since June — which comply with the expired law — don't result in charges passed the House unanimously Wednesday. It also doubles the maximum value of a raffled prize to $80,000. The Senate is expected to concur this week.

"During COVID, this is probably one of the smartest things we could do," said Rep. Weston Newton, R-Bluffton, who explained the measure to his colleagues. "Nonprofits need raffles more than ever to help folks."

Consolidating districts

A bill merging rural Hampton County's two school districts as of July 1, 2021, needs just one vote from the only legislator who lives and attended public schools in the county. The two senators who represent parts of it, and filed the bill, gave their blessing Wednesday.

Rep. Shedron Williams, D-Hampton, said the merger puts to bed decades of racial, political and economic divisions between two districts literally separated by a bridge over a swamp. A consolidation attempt in 1983 lasted just seven days before the "powers that be" put a stop to it, said the 1995 graduate of Wade Hampton High in the larger Hampton district.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

"The world is changing. Our kids, regardless of what our parents and grandparents felt, this generation is living as human beings. We’re all friends," he said.

Noting the announcement earlier this month of a company expected to hire 1,500 people, he said the merger will allow for more programs that prepare students for jobs he hopes transform his poor, rural county.

Legislators have made a renewed push in the last few years to encourage the state's tiniest districts to merge, last year offering them a chunk of $50 million as an incentive if they did — and threatening to force a merger later without the aid if they don't.

Hampton 2 in Estill, with fewer than 700 students, fell under the target of 1,500 students. Hampton 1, with 2,100, is over that threshold, but its leaders wanted to participate.

Hampton County is set to receive $10 million toward a career center shared with Allendale County students once the consolidation bill becomes law. Hampton 1 Superintendent Ronald Wilcox hopes it's a down payment toward the $37 million total the two districts sought to also build a combined high school.

"This is something that will be good for the county and the children we serve here," Wilcox said. "If you’re limited in funding, you just do what you can do with what’s available. But if you’ve pooled your funds, you can get quality programs. We won’t be competing for teachers like we have in the past. We’ll be one unit working together."

Flu shots

A bill enabling pharmacists to give a flu shot to South Carolinians of any age received final approval in the Senate on Thursday. Legislative leaders will add their signatures next week, sending it to McMaster's desk.

The idea was to expand access to flu shots and other vaccines beyond a doctor's office and without requiring a prescription. It came from a doctor who moved from Virginia to Columbia and was shocked by South Carolina's vaccine barriers.

Currently, pharmacists can give a flu shot only to people 12 and over.

Rep. Kirkman Finlay, R-Columbia, said one of his constituents asked, "Why are we making it hard for people, especially in rural and underserved communities, to get their kids vaccinated?"

"That's a great question," he responded.

He pre-filed the bill last November, months before the pandemic put vaccines on everyone's mind. Health care experts are urging everyone to get a flu shot this year since COVID-19 symptoms often mimic the flu.

"We want to do everything we can to make sure people get vaccines and they are readily available," Finlay said. "Let's pull as many healthy people out of the doctor’s office as we possibly can."