SC bill aimed at preventing lunch shaming of students advancing in House

COLUMBIA — Legislation aimed at ensuring poor students aren't shamed by getting a different lunch at school advanced unanimously in the South Carolina House.

The bill sent to the House floor March 16 would bar schools from treating students who haven't paid differently, once the federal government stops covering all students' meals amid the pandemic.

Some schools have given an alternate meal, like a peanut butter sandwich and an apple, after a student didn't pay for a week or two. Before the pandemic, at least one school district turned over school lunch debt to a collection agency, Rep. Raye Felder, R-Fort Mill, told the House Education Committee before the 18-0 vote.

But the reason for the debt is usually because the child's parents haven't filled out the paperwork that allows the student to eat for free — or nearly free, depending on their poverty level — and lets the school get reimbursed by the federal government. Requiring the same meal regardless should incentivize schools to work with parents to get those applications filled out, said Felder, chairwoman of the House's K-12 subcommittee.

Rep. Gil Gatch, R-Summerville, said the shaming that results is what "struck a chord" with him.

"Everyone knows this lunch signifies something because I’m poor," he said about the alternate meal. "We’re leveling the field between who can afford it and those who couldn’t so kids are not experiencing horrible shame."

The measure also prevents schools from punishing students with a lunch debt by not allowing them to participate in field trips, graduation ceremonies or other activities.

Rep. Mark Smith, R-Charleston, said he worries some parents who can and should be paying will choose not to, resulting in a burden on the district.

The past chairman of the Low Country Food Bank stressed he's acutely aware students can't pay attention and learn when their bellies are empty and said no child should go without a meal. But "I just want to make sure we’re holding people financially responsible when they have the ability to pay," he said.

In response, Felder said it's possible some crafty students could pocket the money instead of paying for lunch.

But if they do, "districts will be creative in notifying momma that little Johnny didn't turn in his money this week. But in the meantime, little Johnny gets to eat," she said.

The bill was initially filed in December 2018 after its sponsor, Rep. John King, said he heard of students not only "food shamed" but bullied because of their obvious inability to pay.

"This makes sure all kids are treated fairly going through the lunch line," said the Rock Hill Democrat. "For kids to be treated differently with a bag lunch is not acceptable, not in this day and time."

The bill applies to the meals schools serve that are federally reimbursable, not the food or beverages some schools offer for sale separately. The measure specifies students can't accrue a debt for those items, which instead must be bought with cash or by drawing down a prepaid balance.

Whether the bill becomes law is likely up to the Senate. It's almost certain to pass the House, again, as it did last year on a unanimous vote before the pandemic cut the regular session short.

The pandemic also at least temporarily suspended the problem.

Since schools were forced to close last March, tens of millions of meals have been provided to students statewide through pick-up arrangements at schools and delivered by bus to communities lacking transportation. The federal government's waiver allowing all students access to free school meals, regardless of their income, was recently extended through Sept. 30, to ensure students continue receiving a nutritious meal through the summer.