SC becoming national leader in fewer ex-felons returning to prison

COLUMBIA — Roughly one in five South Carolina inmates wind up back in prison within several years of being released, making the state a national leader in putting ex-felons on the road to success, state officials announced July 13.

Less than 22 percent of prisoners released from July 2016 to June 2017 are back behind the razor wire for another crime, marking the lowest rate ever recorded in South Carolina, which began tracking the data three decades ago.

It's also lowest among the 42 states that report three-year recidivism rates. Florida ranks fourth, while Delaware has the worst rate at 62 percent returning, according to an annual report from the Virginia prisons agency.

"We want to make them better and give them the opportunity to better themselves and not come back to prison, and that's exactly what we're doing," said Bryan Stirling, director of the S.C. Department of Corrections, noting that 85 percent of prisoners are out within five years.

"This is a Herculean effort in South Carolina" that's involved various state agencies and charities, he said.

South Carolina's rate has fallen over 12 years from a high of one in three prisoners returning. That translates to 1,100 fewer people incarcerated, saving taxpayers the expense of keeping people locked up and building another prison, Stirling said.

Helping inmates re-enter society with skills also means communities are safer and lives are saved, he said.

Officials credited the improvement to an expansion of job training and interview programs and other efforts to help inmates adjust, such as lining up housing, reconnecting inmates to family, providing their medication and ensuring they leave with identification and nonprison clothes.

When Stirling took the helm in 2013, he said, inmates were simply dropped off at the bus station in their prison uniform: "All we did was take the stripe off, give them a bag and a little bit of money and said, 'Good luck.'"

Antonio Sadler, 38, said he's an example of how opportunities change inmates' lives.

Sentenced to 10 years for armed robbery, Sadler took classes over the past five years at the minimum-security Manning Reentry/Work Release Center in Columbia, including in carpentry, public speaking, and clerical work. Released in April, now he works for Virginia-based GTL, helping other ex-inmates get a second chance.

"I can honestly say, though I couldn’t always see it at the time, this place helped me grow as a man and develop as a better human being," Sadler said. "There are people in this agency in the business of helping people win their battles, and we all have our battles, every one of us."

Stirling expects recidivism rates to continue dropping as job-training opportunities are made available to any inmate willing to sign up and work their way to a lower security classification.

Inmates will also soon be able to arrange virtual job interviews with potential employers, to potentially have a job before they're released, said Dan Elzey, director of the state Department of Employment and Workforce.

"I'm no recidivism expert, but it does make common sense to me, if you have a job and a place to stay, your chances of staying out of trouble are pretty good," Elzey said.