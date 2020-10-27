SC ballots cannot be rejected for signature discrepancies, judge rules

County election bodies cannot reject absentee or mail-in ballots due to a signature mismatch, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.
The decision was welcomed by the League of Women Voters of South Carolina, which together with The Family Unit Inc. and other state voters filed a lawsuit to prevent the practice.
The ruling also requires that any and all ballots that may have been previously rejected for signature-related issues be reviewed and re-processed.
“As a result of today's ruling, voters in this critical election now do not have to worry that their vote may be disqualified by a claimed mismatch of signatures,” Christe McCoy-Lawrence, co-president of the League of Women Voters of South Carolina, said in a media statement.
“This decision is a significant win for voter confidence in a year when the COVID-19 pandemic has upended our elections with rule changes, delays, and massive surges in mail voting," she said.
The ruling "erases the uncertainty voters might feel about whether their absentee ballot signature may not exactly match a previous one on record,” McCoy Lawrence added.
The order came from U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel in Charleston.
South Carolina is repeatedly breaking its record for early voting with the turnout approaching 1 million people as of Tuesday who have voted early in person or mailed in their completed ballots.
One concern about signatures is that previously, voters who submitted a ballot with a mismatched signature were not notified in South Carolina of the discrepancy or given the opportunity to fix it before their ballot was tossed out.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, state lawmakers expanded early voting to include all legally registered South Carolina voters, but after a series of legal challenges that went to the Supreme Court, having a witness to voter signatures remained a requirement.
"The League celebrates today’s ruling expanding reasonable absentee ballot procedures to another state,” said Dr. Deborah Ann Turner, board president of the League of Women Voters of the United States.
“This ruling ensures that every vote cast has the best opportunity to be counted," she said. "With more votes than ever set to be cast by mail this year, fair absentee ballot processes will protect hundreds of thousands of voters from disenfranchisement.”
As a result of the lawsuit, the state also issued an Oct. 26 directive prohibiting election officials from rejecting absentee ballots for signature match issues.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.