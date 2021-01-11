SC Attorney General Wilson disavows robocall that invited 'patriots' to DC rally-turned-riot

More than four years after S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson was forced to publicly disavow the rogue actions of one of his longtime deputies, the Lexington Republican finds himself again in similar territory.
Wilson insists he had nothing to do with a robocall, sent by the Republican Attorneys General Association’s fundraising arm, that encouraged “patriots” to attend an election protest last Wednesday that turned into a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Wilson, a member of RAGA’s leadership team and the former boss of the group’s executive director, Adam Piper, wasn’t even aware of the message until a day after the riot. And he says "there should be consequences" for whoever is responsible, a spokesman for the attorney general said Monday.
Piper, meanwhile, has dutifully jumped on the grenade, saying RAGA employees sent the message without the approval of Republican attorneys general, including Wilson. Wilson helped get Piper a job at the RAGA three years ago.
Wilson previously had to chastise Piper in 2016, when it was revealed his longtime aide had secretly worked to smear a special prosecutor whose Statehouse corruption probe was targeting Wilson’s political allies.
Now, Piper’s group is facing intense scrutiny over the robocall that was sent by RAGA’s fundraising arm, the Rule of Law Defense Fund, ahead of the “Save America” rally.
Urged on by President Donald Trump, who falsely asserted the 2020 election had been fraudulently stolen from him, more than 1,000 Trump supporters who attended that rally swarmed the Capitol building, overpowered underprepared police and ransacked the seat of the U.S. government.
The mob forced Congress into lockdown and delayed the election certification until later that evening. At least five people, including a policeman, died from the mayhem.
Wilson, who himself supported an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election results, and other Republican attorneys general have disavowed the group’s involvement in the rally.
“I was completely unaware and had absolutely no involvement in the Republican AG group’s participation in the rally,” Wilson tweeted over the weekend. “I disagree with the staff’s decision to be involved and strongly condemn the violence that followed.”
Other authorities have called for more scrutiny of the message.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, the new chairman of the Rule of Law Defense Fund, issued a statement denouncing the violence and insisting that “unauthorized decisions” had been made by the group’s staff in connection with the rally. He pledged to conduct an internal review, according to AL.com reports.
In response, the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund called for an independent investigation into the matter by the Alabama Ethics Commission and Alabama State Bar, AL.com reported.
State lawmakers in Texas and Nebraska have also demanded accountings of the involvement of their attorneys general in the event, while Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, RAGA’s chairman, disavowed any advance knowledge of the robocall.
Some of those officials, like Wilson, are now distancing themselves from election protests they supported not long ago.
Last month, Wilson joined an unsuccessful legal effort by the Republican attorney general of Texas to challenge the presidential election results in four battleground states, an attempt that would have overturned Democrat Joe Biden’s defeat of Trump. But Monday, spokesman Robert Kittle said Wilson believes Biden is the lawful winner of the election.
"While there were allegations of election fraud, as far as the Attorney General knows there has been no evidence presented in court to substantiate those allegations," Kittle said. "Attorney General Wilson strongly supports everyone’s First Amendment right to peacefully assemble, but strongly condemns the violence at the U.S. Capitol and thinks those who broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible."
Piper, Wilson’s former aide, is known in S.C. Republican circles as a loyal party die-hard who will go great lengths to support his candidates.
That tendency has led him to trouble before. In 2016, toward the end of his seven-year stint under Wilson in the Attorney General’s Office, Piper sought to smear the Democratic special prosecutor whose Statehouse corruption probe was targeting Wilson’s Republican allies.
In text messages and emails later obtained by The Post and Courier, Piper unsuccessfully tried to recruit state Republican Party chairman Matt Moore to help him discredit prosecutor David Pascoe as a Democratic stooge.
At the time, Pascoe’s investigation was zeroing in on Richard Quinn, an influential Republican consultant who had advised Wilson for years. Piper also had worked for Quinn’s political firm, which kept him on the payroll even as he worked in Wilson’s office.
Wilson, who unsuccessfully sought to kick Pascoe off the investigation, publicly stated he had no knowledge of Piper's plot and asked his aide to refrain from such efforts in the future.
Wilson’s run-in with Pascoe and his proximity to the Statehouse corruption probe was thought to have stunted his political climb, closing any doors to a run for governor.
Ultimately, the son of U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson ran for a third term as attorney general in 2018 and cruised to re-election.
Wilson’s ties to the group that funded last week’s robocall won’t look good on a campaign mailer, but they likely won’t be too damaging in future campaigns, S.C. political operatives said.
“It won’t be the political dynamite that some people think it is,” longtime GOP consultant Katon Dawson said.