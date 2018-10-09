COLUMBIA — A State Grand Jury report on the South Carolina Statehouse corruption probe accuses Attorney General Alan Wilson of working to impede the investigation as it targeted a powerhouse family of political operatives with whom he had a "problematic relationship."
Wilson, the state's top prosecutor, was quick to dismiss the report's conclusions Tuesday as a political hit-job released less than a month before the election that will decide whether he continues on to a third term.
The report, made public Tuesday, zeroes in on Wilson's longstanding ties to veteran political consultant Richard Quinn and his son, former GOP House Majority Leader Rick Quinn. The Quinns became central targets of the probe, and the investigation crippled the elder Quinn's Columbia firm, whose clients included powerful businesses, state agencies and politicians. Rick Quinn also fell from power, resigning his seat last year and pleading guilty to a misconduct charge.
The report accuses Wilson, a two-term Republican, of trying to force special prosecutor David Pascoe off the case while improperly sharing information about the corruption investigation with the Quinns. Pascoe, a Democrat, had been appointed to his role by Wilson after the attorney general acknowledged an unspecified conflict of interest, but the working relationship between the two men quickly soured as the Quinns found themselves in the crosshairs of the probe.
The elder Quinn revealed to the grand jury earlier this year that he discussed the investigation with Wilson "almost every day probably up until the time I was indicted and shortly before that," the report states. Quinn said Wilson viewed him as a father figure and assured him that "everything would be fine, and that he didn't believe the Quinns had done anything wrong."
Despite obvious conflicts of interest, Wilson continued to also solicit Quinn's help in drafting official letters and statements about the investigation that targeted the consultant, the report said. Staff members testified that he did so without their knowledge and despite the fact that the office already had a public affairs director tasked with handling those tasks.
Wilson voluntarily testified before the grand jury after learning he was going to be subpoenaed, the report stated, and he insisted he never shared legal privileged materials with the Quinns. His actions, he testified, were designed to protect the constitutional authority of his office, not his friends.
The grand jury said it could not get to the root of Wilson's motivations, but it concluded that the attorney general succeeded in harming the probe through numerous delays that allowed the statute of limitations to run out on potential criminal charges against entities and individuals.
"The grand jury concludes that Wilson put his loyalty to Richard Quinn above his duty and obligation to the citizens of South Carolina to respect and enforce the State's laws," the report stated.
Wilson fired back Tuesday, noting that he was never issued a subpoena, never charged, and never a target of an investigation.
"The Pascoe report is riddled with already-disproven political innuendo and baseless conjecture," he said in a written statement. "The fact is I spoke to the grand jury voluntarily because I have nothing to hide and all I want to see is justice be served. This is an entirely political smear less than a month from an election and it should be dismissed as just that."
Richard Quinn’s attorney, Deborah Barbier, also teed off on Pascoe and the report, calling it a bogus document filled with regurgitated allegations that are "baseless and untruthful," a vessel designed to "impugn the character of a wide array of Republicans" in advance of the November elections. She noted that the four lawmakers convicted in the probe pleaded guilty to misdemeanors that carried no jail time — "the equivalent of four speeding tickets."
Still, the grand jury said it was very troubled by Wilson's continued reliance on Quinn during the investigation, noting that "this conduct demonstrates poor judgment at best." The grand jury also called on state lawmakers to draft legislation to more clearly define when an attorney general must recuse himself from investigations and how that transfer of authority should take place.
Wilson is facing Democratic challenger Constance Anastopoulo, a professor at the Charleston School of Law. He faced tough questions this year during an unusually contentious primary in which challengers criticized his attempt to remove Pascoe from the corruption probe that targeted the Quinns. Wilson dismissed those barbs, countering that "to say someone is guilty by association is illogical and unfair."
Democrats were quick to seize on the report's findings.
Anastopolou called on Wilson to resign, saying South Carolina shouldn't have "another elected official entrenched in scandal." She said it's "appalling" that the grand jury found Wilson cared more about a business relationship than his office's responsibilities.
"It shows that Mr. Wilson does not understand or appreciate the role of the attorney general," Anastopolou said.
But SC Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick wasn't impressed, saying the report was Pascoe's "sleazy attempt at an "October surprise", but it's more like an "October dud."
The grand jury's report also revealed alleged culpability by state agencies and businesses who participated with Richard Quinn & Associates in "pay-for influence schemes," Pascoe stated.
The investigation snared some of the biggest players in South Carolina politics – like the trial attorney group S.C. Association for Justice, Palmetto Health hospital chain and the University of South Carolina. It also covered two of its largest businesses, the telecom giant AT&T and the utility owner SCANA Corp.
Each of those groups inked settlement agreements with Pascoe without admitting any wrongdoing. Altogether, they agreed to pay $352,000 in fines, which will offset the cost of the investigation.
Two of them – the Association for Justice and USC – agreed to name a compliance officer to keep them within the bounds of ethics laws. A third, AT&T, said it would have its state president “confer” with an executive focused on compliance before filing its next lobbying reports.
"While these entities dispute the allegations, they do acknowledge that improprieties occurred," Pascoe stated.
AT&T disputed Pascoe’s characterization. The company said it hadn’t participated in a pay-for-influence scheme, and it said it had only been accused of failing to register a lobbyist – a charge that it also denies.
“At no time has AT&T ‘acknowledged that improprieties occurred,’” spokesman Jim Greer said.
USC declined to comment on the allegations, saying only that “the grand jury report speaks for itself and the settlement agreement is self-explanatory.” The Association for Justice, SCANA and Palmetto Health didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
AT&T, the Association for Justice and USC said they would revise some of their past disclosures to “accurately report” their relationship with the Quinns.
The report provides new insights into the long-running investigation, which has led to guilty pleas and resignations of four lawmakers for pocketing campaign money and using their offices to help companies and state agencies that paid them or their employers.
The report found that the elder Quinn leveraged his experience consulting on political campaigns to sell access to special interest groups and companies. Decades of doling out political advice primed him for a business of marketing connections .
“This network of grateful, and often times dependent, politicians translated into a marketable product,” the report says. It adds that Quinn knew that his clients would want to hire someone who could “reliably communicate with key legislative leaders in critical moments.”
He touted those connections in different ways.
When a real-estate developer was considering hiring the firm, he arranged a whirlwind tour of politicians and other clients – lunch with the attorney general, dinner with legislators, coffee with USC’s president.
He followed up with a note saying he wanted to show off “our tentacles,” even though he didn’t like the term. He preferred to call them “relationships based on history.”
Other times, he’d ask lawmakers to stop by his office when corporate clients were visiting. Corporate leaders testified that the politicians only happened to be there – they were stopping in to say hello, maybe – but the grand jury found that “their presence was not accidental.” It was a show of how deeply connected he was.
Circuit Judge Clifton Newman allowed people mentioned in the report to request redactions. The prosecution "temporarily" consented to redactions requested by Rick Quinn's attorney in an effort to avoid delaying the report's release any further, Pascoe said.
Pascoe said state grand juries have the authority to create reports based on all of the evidence they reviewed. This panel, which served for two years before wrapping up its work in June, wanted its findings to come to light, believing that "transparency is the greatest weapon against corruption and incompetent government," he said.
Over the course of the investigation, the grand jury issued 63 subpoenas, heard testimony from more than 30 witnesses and collected nearly a million pages of documents.
Though the report appears to signal the end of the investigation, work remains on the cases it built. Former House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Harrison, a Columbia Republican, and former House lawmaker Tracy Edge, a Republican from North Myrtle Beach, still have charges pending in their corruption probe cases.
Harrison is set to go on trial Oct. 22 on misconduct, conspiracy and perjury charges. Edge does not have a trial date.
This story is developing and will be updated.