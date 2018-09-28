COLUMBIA — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson sued the State Election Commission to extend voter registration by more than a week after parts of the state have been paralyzed by flooding from Hurricane Florence.
The deadlines to vote in the Nov. 6 election vary — in-person registration ends Oct. 5, online registration ends Oct. 7 and mail registration must be postmarked by Oct. 9.
Wilson has sued to extend the deadline to Oct. 17 for in-person and mail registration. The extension would cover all 46 counties in the state because changes must be uniform across South Carolina.
The Election Commission says it does not have the authority to extend the registration deadline and supports the lawsuit. Commission leaders also sought help from state lawmakers to quickly pass legislation to give voters more registration time when the General Assembly holds a special session next week. State law requires voters register at least a month before an election to cast a ballot.
The lawsuit cites Florence's devastation and disruptions that have taken place mostly in the Pee Dee. The Sept. 14 storm killed at least nine people in South Carolina, displaced more than 10,000 people and destroyed more than 2,000 homes.
Floodwaters have just started receding after washing out hundreds of roads.
Some voter registration offices remain closed with the flooding or were shut down for long periods, the Election Commission said.
"That date (Oct. 17) would allow citizens whose lives have been disrupted due to the profound impact of Hurricane Florence time to register to vote in order to exercise this fundamental right while recovery efforts proceed," the suit says.
A spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster, who is seeking his first full four-year term in office, said the governor supports Wilson's lawsuit. Wilson is seeking a third term in office.
The American Civil Liberties Union, Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the South Carolina Progressive Network also asked the Election Commission this week to extend the state voter registration because of flooding.
Election day is Nov. 6.