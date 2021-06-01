SC Attorney General Alan Wilson joins effort to turn back New Jersey's gun magazine limit

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined a coalition of mostly red states supporting a Second Amendment defense rooted in New Jersey.

Legal officers from 24 states are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a New Jersey state law that limits the bullet capacity of gun magazines.

“We’ve sworn to uphold the Constitution, and the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms protects every man, woman and child’s life and liberty every day,” Wilson said in a June 1 media release.

“We’re opposing a New Jersey law that would ban something you would find right now in millions of homes across the country,” he said.

Three years ago, New Jersey passed legislation that limits most gun owners to possessing magazines that hold 10 rounds of ammunition, a reduction from the 15-round limit that had been in place since 1990.

The limit has survived various court challenges so far, with one federal judge saying the law balances the state's interest in public safety with the rights of individuals to defend their homes.

The logic behind the law, according to media reports, is that New Jersey officials hope the ban on large-capacity magazines might thwart mass shooters if they have to stop to reload.

Gun-support groups have raised challenges to the limit since then.

Wilson and the coalition said the New Jersey law criminalizes the possession of "commonly used arms even in the home for self-defense and therefore strikes at the core of the Second Amendment."

He noted 43 states, including South Carolina, permit the capacity magazines that New Jersey’s law bans.

"The right to bear arms is vital to millions of Americans," Wilson's media statement read. "Those in high-crime areas where law enforcement is stretched thin value the right to own weapons for self-defense."

Wilson last month was elected chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association for the second time.