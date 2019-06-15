S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson says there's a slippery-slope reason he joined a U.S. Supreme Court gun silencer case out of Kansas.
The three-term Republican sided with six other red states in arguing that protecting Americans' access to silencers is fundamentally in the same vein as protecting their access to bullets.
Wilson's primary goal was to head off any attempt to water down the Second Amendment, even if the case is rooted 1,000 miles away.
"The bottom line is, if the Second Amendment does not apply to suppressors because they are accessories, a future court could say the same for ammunition because it is an accessory," Wilson told Palmetto Politics.
"If ammo has no Second Amendment protection, then the door is open for government to regulate or prohibit the ability of law-abiding citizens from buying ammo for their lawfully owned guns," he added.
The Kansas case involved two men convicted of violating the 85-year-old National Firearms Act. The regulation spells out who and how someone can legally buy a silencer or, more accurately, a "suppressor," since the devices really only suppress the sound of a bullet exiting a barrel.
The 1934 act created, in part, to crack down on Depression-era poachers, requires silencer purchasers to go through an extensive background check that includes fingerprinting, supplying a photograph of themselves and registering the device with the feds.
The process takes a minimum of nine months or longer, as opposed to three days to buy a handgun.
In the Kansas case, Shane Cox, the owner of a military surplus store, was convicted of making a silencer and transferring the unregistered item, while customer Jeremy Kettler was convicted of possessing one.
The pair was given probation, and lower courts upheld their convictions, contending, in essence, that silencers are outside of the wider coverage assured by the Second Amendment.
They appealed to the high court challenging a decision out of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Colorado.
That's why Wilson joined legal officers from Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, Texas and Utah in asking the court to affirm the Second Amendment protects silencers and other firearms accessories.
"The 10th Circuit's holding that all firearms accessories, including silencers, are not protected by the Second Amendment because they do not constitute 'bearable arms' has sweeping ramifications," their filing states.
The high court, however, declined to hear the case Monday without comment. The refusal came days after a former employee of the town of Virginia Beach, Va., used a suppressor in killing 12 people and co-workers May 31.
The court also accepts only a fraction of the appeals that come its way.
While Wilson says he does not favor removing suppressors from firearm act oversight, gun control advocates say the bigger picture is that the gun industry and its elected allies are moving along different fronts to get suppressors de-listed from the law.
That's the view of David Chipman, a retired agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and a senior policy adviser with Giffords, a gun-control lobbying group. The group was named for former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot and suffered a brain injury during a 2011 assassination attempt.
He's seen it in the argument that's surfaced in recent times pushed by enthusiasts that gun suppressors play a vital role as hearing protectors even as some groups worry that making them easier to get would increase public danger.
South Carolina already has a notable lawmaker in the pro-suppressor camp. U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, who has offered legislation that removes suppressors from the Firearms Act.
Duncan has long argued suppressors are a great tool for hunters and recreational shooters.
Wilson, meanwhile, called it his duty to join with the other attorneys general in speaking up for the Second Amendment, even if the case is rooted outside of South Carolina.
"If ammunition loses the protection of the Second Amendment, then guns, by default, lose the protection of the Second Amendment," he said.