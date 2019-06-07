COLUMBIA — Nina Grey rarely stands for long periods of time. But as she waited with her cane at the end of a rope-line last month, the Columbia resident was determined to "tough it out" for the opportunity to ask former Vice President Joe Biden a question.
Grey, a 77-year-old retired Unitarian minister, had come prepared to the first South Carolina rally of Biden's 2020 presidential campaign.
The American Civil Liberties Union has been training local activists like Grey on how to question presidential candidates about their top priorities. One of the group's lead organizers, Maxwell Frost, stood by Grey waiting to capture her interaction with Biden on his cell phone.
Identifying herself as an "ACLU Rights for All voters," Grey asked Biden whether he would commit to abolishing the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding of abortion services through Medicaid, except in cases when the woman's life is in danger or the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest.
"Yes," Biden said, later adding, "it can't stay."
Our volunteer Nina asked Joe Biden whether, as president, he would lift the Hyde amendment, which bans federal insurance coverage of abortion.He said yes. #RightsForAll pic.twitter.com/W4jT7RLNzN— ACLU (@ACLU) May 8, 2019
Though the clip of Grey's question did not initially receive much attention, it swept into the national spotlight this week after the Biden campaign claimed he had misheard her and actually still supported the amendment.
Facing intense criticism from abortion rights supporters and several other Democratic candidates in the race, Biden then reversed his position Thursday night at a Democratic gala in Atlanta.
Though Biden said he would make no apologies for his prior positions, he argued that "circumstances have changed," citing efforts by Republicans in some states to restrict abortion access.
"If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s ZIP code," Biden said.
The shift led some critics to charge that Biden had capitulated under political pressure.
“It is clear that Joe Biden is willing to change his lifelong views and ‘convictions’ to appeal to today’s far-left Democrat base," said Republican National Committee spokesman Joe Jackson.
But in an interview Friday, Grey told The Post and Courier she is "really pleased" that Biden has come around on the issue — and excited that she played a role in it.
"I felt that he actually got it," Grey said. "That it wasn't just political, but that he actually understood that his stances regarding a woman's right to choose were consistent with ending the Hyde Amendment."
Grey said she believes it is possible Biden misheard her question along the rope-line.
"It was a very crowded scenario," Grey said. "When I thought about it later, I did think it was possible that he didn't (hear the question). It was high pressure, there was lots of noise, he was going from person to person, and I don't think he was expecting to be asked a question."
After moving to Columbia three years ago from Montana, Grey has taken full advantage of South Carolina's position as an early presidential primary state.
She has attended about a dozen campaign events for various candidates in South Carolina so far, pressing them on climate change — an issue of personal concern — and the four topics the ACLU has identified as their top priorities: Voting rights, reproductive freedom, immigrant rights and criminal justice reform.
Grey said she prefers not to use the term "flip flop," a phrase she believes is "used to diminish a candidate."
"I think of it as an evolution," Grey said. "As long as they can get themselves to a place where they can take a stance on affirming and supporting rights for all Americans, then that's what we're working for and that's what I like to see."
Biden's change of heart also earned the approval of state Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, who led a multi-hour filibuster of an anti-abortion bill in the Statehouse last year and tweeted that he's "perfectly fine" with Biden's explanation.
"While I expect attacks from (Republicans), I don't expect (Democrats) to do the same," Kimpson said.
As the leader of filibuster in the SC General Assembly that blocked the heartbeat bill two years consecutively, I am perfectly fine with @JoeBiden’s explanation for revisiting his position on Hyde. While I expect attacks from Rs, I don’t expect Ds to do same. https://t.co/Bs9FI9ZnWx— Sen. Marlon Kimpson (@KimpsonForSC) June 7, 2019
Frost, the ACLU organizer, said the candidate's shift on the issue is exactly what the program is designed to achieve and proves "a simple question and a cell phone video can hold someone who could possibly be the next president of the United States accountable."
"The goal of the program is to impact candidates," Frost said. "The purpose of this program is not to embarrass people, it's not to make people look bad. The whole purpose of the program is to help candidates evolve and become champions of civil liberties."