COLUMBIA — Lawmakers are proposing a fix to the absentee ballot counting procedure that would head off what one lawmaker says could be "election-geddon."

Instead of forcing all the state's absentee ballots to be counted in one day, lawmakers are proposing a two-day count.

If approved, election officials would begin tabulating the tens of thousands of absentee ballots expected to come in this November on the Monday ahead of the Tuesday election day turnout — a 24-hour improvement.

“County election commissions and voter registration organization are very scared if this does not pass because this bill will avert ‘election-geddon,’ state Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Isle of Palms, said during a Judiciary Committee meeting Tuesday.

The proposal now heads to the Senate floor.

In the summer, state officials unveiled a $51 million voting system that uses paper ballots, replacing a computer-based operation and removing South Carolina as one of only four states that didn’t have paper voting.

Under the new method, absentee ballots cast in the 30 days before the election get marked and sealed in envelopes — set aside until 9 a.m. on Election Day, when counting can legally begin.

In November’s general election, up to 600,000 people are expected to vote that way, creating a logistical burden for those charged with counting and drumming up fears about delays in getting final results.

“It comes down to protecting the secrecy of the ballot, and this is a change that only South Carolina is looking for because most states have early voting, and early voting works just like it does at the polling place,” Marci Andino, executive director of the state’s Election Commission, told lawmakers Tuesday.

Officials can’t tabulate the absentee ballots until polls open on Election Day under current law. The proposed legislation would allow an extra time to process them and help cut back on marathon waits in competitive races, proponents said.

In 2018, one of America’s most closely watched Congressional races wasn’t called until 2 a.m. Wednesday, when Charleston Democrat Joe Cunningham was declared the winner in the state’s 1st Congressional District.

That count was done under the old computer-based machines and even then didn't come in a timely fashion. If the count time isn't changed, officials predict a final count on a number of competitive races wouldn't be reached for hours after the polls close.

“What this bill really does is it’s trying to take old laws and make them work with modern voting technology,” Andino said.

Her agency would also be required to update software within machines so absentee votes can be assembled seamlessly if the legislation is approved.

Some expect changes to be made before a full Senate vote, such as Sen. Ronnie Sabb, a Greeleyville Democrat.

“The idea of persons being able to lay their eyes on who individuals have voted for before the election, there would be companies that would be very, very interested in what any of those preliminary numbers are,” Sabb said.

He and Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, want safeguards to protect the integrity of ballots, which are sealed inside a second envelope.