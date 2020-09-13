SC 1st Congressional District: Cunningham and Mace differ on climate change science views

President Donald Trump issued an oil drilling moratorium for the Southeast coast last week, which became a major turning point in South Carolina's worries about oil interests having an impact on the Lowcountry.

The two major candidates in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District race — Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham and Republican challenger state Rep. Nancy Mace of Daniel Island — both praised the measure, but differed on praising the president.

Both candidates have focused on environmental issues, especially as it relates to offshore drilling, in their messaging to Lowcountry voters. Flooding is also a concern.

This is the first installment in a four-part series leading up to the Nov. 3 election that will lay out the policy views of Cunningham and Mace on issues that matter most to South Carolina voters.

The responses to this candidate questionnaire have been edited and condensed for space and clarity.

This week, President Trump issued an order that would lengthen a drilling moratorium on the Atlantic Coast. Do you feel like this measure is enough to stop offshore drilling in the Carolinas? If not, what more do you think needs to be done.

Cunningham: President Trump’s announcement of a moratorium on offshore drilling off of South Carolina’s coast is a clear reflection of the constant pressure from coastal communities like ours that have made it clear offshore drilling is dangerous, unwanted and a threat to our economy and way of life. I was glad to see the Administration listen to the will of the people.

But let’s be clear: the Lowcountry needs more than a temporary moratorium that was declared eight weeks before an election and can be lifted just as easily as it was announced. And let’s keep in mind we had a moratorium in place under President Obama that President Trump rescinded. South Carolina’s coast is too valuable to be subject to the whims of any administration. That’s why we need a permanent, federal ban. My bipartisan legislation, the Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act, does just that and it has already passed the House of Representatives and is awaiting action in the Senate.

Mace: As someone who has always been against offshore drilling, the first piece of legislation I ever filed as a state lawmaker was an anti-offshore drilling measure. The first rally I spoke at as a state lawmaker was an anti-offshore drilling measure. I even have a 100 percent lifetime rating with the Conservation Voters of South Carolina.

I am thrilled the president is stopping drilling off South Carolina’s coast and am honored he thanked me at his announcement. This moratorium will last through 2032, ensuring our Lowcountry coastline and our economy will flourish for the next decade. This is a meaningful step and demonstrates true leadership — leadership I intend to continue from Congress.

Rather than pushing legislation that has zero chances of ever becoming law, such as Congressman Cunningham’s bill, I plan to work with the Administration and Senate to make the moratorium permanent. We must preserve our community’s greatest income generator and most vital resource for generations. Extending the moratorium up the coast, investing in energy efficient infrastructure and enhancing our national grid are also part of my plan to prevent Atlantic drilling.

Do you support the Green New Deal? If not, what clean energy initiatives do you support for the Lowcountry?

Cunningham: I don’t support the Green New Deal. Our solution to climate change needs to be bipartisan and have buy-in from all facets of government, business and the American people. I reject the idea that we only have two options — the Green New Deal or nothing at all. My focus is on passing realistic, immediate legislation, like the 100 percent Clean Energy Economy Act — which would set a goal of 100 percent clean energy by 2050.

I helped secure $35 million in funding for efforts to reduce the costs associated with solar energy for consumers, businesses and localities. South Carolina consumers and businesses deserve access to solar without the unnecessary cost burden that is often associated with it.

As a member of the bipartisan Solar Caucus, I’ve been an outspoken advocate for extending solar tax credits. Tax credits are one of the best things we can do to make sure that we can keep creating solar jobs here in South Carolina. The money that goes into tax credits comes back in the form of jobs and lower energy costs, plus it is helping us reduce carbon pollution that is driving climate change and putting the Lowcountry at risk.

Mace: I unequivocally do not support the Green New Deal. This farce makes a mockery of our country’s fundamental principles and runs counter to our Lowcountry values. It’s not about the environment; it’s about pushing a socialist agenda. The Green New Deal rings up at $93 trillion — that’s $600,000 per household. There’s nothing sustainable about a scam that would cost Lowcountry families over 14 times the median household income in South Carolina. My opponent has voted for $200 billion in Green New Deal mandates, while saying he’s against the Green New Deal. Again, I will not lie to get elected or mislead voters. You will know where I stand on each and every issue.

In contrast, I am committed to energy initiatives that are actually good for our community. Investing in local energy initiatives is key, as is identifying cracks in existing energy infrastructure. Repairing and improving this infrastructure will lead to better efficiency, reduced costs, and greater security for the national grid.

Flooding in SC's 1st Congressional District is a problem. What have you done and would you continue to do in Congress to alleviate the long-term effects of flooding in Charleston and the surrounding areas?

Cunningham: In Congress, I’ve worked on bipartisan solutions to flooding. My bill, the Defense Access Roads Enhancement Act, was included in the FY 2020 National Defense Authorization Act signed by President Trump. It authorizes the Pentagon to construct and maintain flood management infrastructure and to fortify roads projected to be impacted by sea level rise. This authority is critical to Parris Island and the Marine Corps Air Station-Beaufort, which may be flooded up to 30 percent of the year by 2050. The NDAA also included my amendment requiring future military construction projects to be climate and flooding resilient.

I also introduced bipartisan legislation, the VA Community Infrastructure Act, which would allow Veterans Affairs to work with state and local governments on infrastructure projects that support VA medical facilities. Recurrent flooding in Charleston’s Medical District threatens access to the Ralph H. Johnson Medical Center when our veterans might need it the most.

Finally, I am proud to serve on Gov. Henry McMaster’s South Carolina Floodwater Commission, which is doing vital work on finding a solution to the Lowcountry’s frequent flooding issues.

Mace: Development, rain, high tides, and storm surges have certainly caused flooding in our district; these factors will continue to present a challenge. This isn’t just dangerous for our families and homes — it also ruins small businesses, decimates our infrastructure, and threatens our military installations and troop readiness.

I serve as a member of the nonpartisan American Flood Coalition, which has given me the opportunity to help lead locally. One of my goals is to drive the conversation forward on how best to adapt to rising seas, stronger storms, and more frequent flooding. Investment in local and national adaptation efforts and flood planning are critical. We cannot wait until after the flood; we must prepare ahead of time.

Do you believe in climate change? If so, what are the solutions to addressing it?

Cunningham: Yes. Climate change is one of the greatest nonmilitary threats facing our nation. Here in the Lowcountry, we see the effects of climate change every time our streets flood, our fishermen find it harder to make a living and our community is hit with harsher storms. There is no "both sides" when it comes to science on this issue, as Rep. Mace insists, and we cannot allow facts to take a backseat to fringe rhetoric.

My opponent also says the science isn’t “clear cut” and she’s not sure why sea levels rise. It doesn’t take a scientist to simply believe in science and we cannot afford to have a climate denier representing the Lowcountry in Congress. I was proud to support the 100 percent Clean Energy Economy Act, which would set a goal of 100 percent clean energy by 2050. If we’re going to take meaningful action on climate change, we have to act in concert with the private sector and this legislation is a meaningful step towards achieving a clean energy future.

Mace: I’m not a scientist, but I do know we should consider all available data. South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District is in a unique part of the country subject to massive flooding and Atlantic storms, compounded by our low elevation.

Like most people, I believe we need to adjust to the trend of more frequent, more powerful hurricanes, tropical storms and floods. We must strengthen our infrastructure, prepare home and business owners to withstand extreme weather, and invest in safer community planning. For example, part of our community is built on a landfill, making it more susceptible to flooding. I would work with the EPA to ensure this land is safe, sustainable and revitalized for long-term use.

Have you taken money from oil companies, lobbyists or special interest groups or individuals associated with the gas or oil industry?

Cunningham: I made a promise on day one of my campaign that I would never take a dime from PACs or corporations and that’s a promise I’ve kept — every dollar we accept has a name and a face behind it. And every quarter I end up sending tens of thousands of dollars in PAC checks back because I want to be accountable to the people of the Lowcountry — not special interests. My opponent brags about “cashing every check” and has accepted tens of thousands from oil companies. After the House passed my bill permanently banning offshore drilling, I became a target for "Big Oil" and they are now spending huge amounts of money to try to defeat me because they know I won’t do their bidding in Congress.

Lowcountry voters know me and they know my record, plain and simple.

Mace: I’m committed to representing the interests and values of the Lowcountry. That means I’m not spending my time courting "Big Oil" and gas. In fact, we have over 30,000 contributions to date and there is no possible way to know who each and every contributor is or where they work. I know my slick opponent has taken plenty of cash from oil and gas lobbyists, while feigning outrage over their stances. He’s also accepted special interest money, while telling voters he doesn’t. I refuse to mislead voters. And I will not rely on deceitful campaign tactics or fraudulent SuperPACs to win and my opponent should answer for this behavior and the lies being told about me and my record. This isn’t how we treat people here in the Lowcountry.

Frankly, I’m not beholden to anyone but the Lowcountry people I’m asking for the honor of representing. I have no problem upsetting a few lobbyists and special interest groups if that means I can stand up for our community. That’s always been the way I operate as a state lawmaker and Congress will not change that fact.