COLUMBIA — Santee Cooper interim chairman Charlie Condon said Tuesday his only role in the potential sale of the state-owned utility is to ensure its directors operate in the open and provide legislators all the information they need to make a decision.
"Santee Cooper could use a good dose of transparency and accountability," Condon told the Senate Judiciary Committee. "My role is to have as much debate in public as we can possibly have."
Gov. Henry McMaster's pick to lead the utility is back before senators a year after they failed to vote on Condon's confirmation. McMaster appointed the state's former GOP attorney general last July after the session ended with no vote on his appointment. The Senate sued, saying McMaster overstepped his powers. The state Supreme Court disagreed, ruling in November that Condon could take his seat on the utility's governing board.
It remains unclear whether Condon will continue in that role past this session. A bill the Senate passed overwhelmingly in January could require him to step down if another session ends without a confirmation vote.
Condon said restoring public trust in the board's decision-making is paramount.
"If you will allow me, I'd list that as priority one, two, three, four and five," Condon told the senators. "Whether it's sold or not is up to you all."
McMaster has advocated selling Santee Cooper since soon after the public utility, along with partner South Carolina Electric & Gas, bailed on completing two reactors at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in July 2017 after jointly spending $9 billion.
The governor has said selling the utility that's headquartered in Berkeley County, or parts of it, could be the only way to provide relief to its customers.
By state law, only the Legislature can decide whether to sell the utility. Legislative panels are studying the issue. Some senators adamantly oppose the idea.
While acknowledging McMaster has strong feelings to sell, Condon insisted the sale issue is outside his purview.
Condon pointed to board members' free use of the waterfront Wampee Conference Center as an example of why transparency is needed. He said he knew nothing of the decades-long practice until The Post and Courier submitted a public records request. The documents revealed the utility’s directors took 18 weekend trips over three years, ordering more than 2,000 catered meals for themselves and their guests.
"That's been stopped," Condon told senators. "I make no apologies for that."
The board is in the process of developing a policy for when it's appropriate to use the utility-owned historic plantation on Lake Wateree.
Condon also noted customers are paying for expensive defense attorneys for current and former utility executives tied to V.C. Summer decisions at the tune of $475 an hour — the subject of a testy exchange at a January board meeting.
The board's vice chairman, Dan Ray, said then the utility is obligated in most cases to provide workers with legal counsel if they’re later drawn into a job-related lawsuit or other proceeding.
Condon continues to question why spending on outside attorneys skyrocketed to nearly $10 million last year.
"When ratepayers are paying for criminal defense attorneys, I have a problem with that. Why couldn’t we have used internal staff to represent folks? We’re still looking through that," Condon said. "If you want a go-along-to-get-along chairman, I’m not your candidate."