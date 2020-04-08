Santee Cooper dispute derails SC lawmakers' plan to extend budget during pandemic

COLUMBIA — An unusual emergency legislative session in the South Carolina Statehouse to extend state government spending during the coronavirus pandemic broke down into a heated dispute Wednesday over how much flexibility lawmakers should give to a state-run utility that some want sold.

The impasse means that the state House or Senate will need to return to Columbia within weeks, risking the health of their members, or the South Carolina government could shut down on July 1 in the middle of a public health crisis.

The day began relatively smoothly, when the S.C. House quickly and unanimously approved a stop-gap measure that would maintain state government spending at current levels for the next few months until they are able to hash out a new budget when the novel coronavirus subsides.

The legislators, many wearing masks and gloves for protection, also set aside an additional $180 million to combat the virus in the state, including $15 million for election officials to put in place safety measures for the state's still-scheduled June 9 primaries.

But the S.C. Senate spent hours debating whether language in the measure could excessively restrict Santee Cooper, the state-run utility that provides power to about 2 million South Carolinians. Santee Cooper is on the state's auction block after it racked up $4 billion in debt trying to build a nuclear power plant that was abandoned in 2017.

Some lawmakers, particularly in the House, want to continue exploring the agency's sale or transformation when lawmakers reconvene in Columbia later this year or in 2021. But Santee Cooper's defenders, mostly concentrated in the Senate, worry that action could restrict the state agency from doing its job moving forward.

Notably, the senators said the House proposal could keep Santee Cooper from fulfilling a $520 million settlement with ratepayers over the failed V.C. Summer project. But S.C. House budget chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, insisted it would not.

Ultimately, the Senate made minor changes to the House version of the resolution, giving Santee Cooper more flexibility but only with the approval of the governor and legislative leaders.

But those changes will need to be agreed to by the House in order to take effect. S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, gave no indication Wednesday evening whether he plans to call the House back to do that.

"Today’s vote in the senate is a shameless abdication of leadership," he said in a statement.

Lucas also sent a scathing letter to Santee Cooper leaders amid the fallout Wednesday alleging that the agency "suffers from a broken corporate culture" and saying that, if were up to him, the entire board and senior management team would be fired.

The Santee Cooper debate prompted House lawmakers to abandon plans to pass a separate resolution that would provide terms for when and why they could return later in the year.

It is common for the Legislature to pass a continuing resolution as a just-in-case measure to keep state government running if legislators can't agree on a compromise before the fiscal year ends June 30.

It was last needed in 2012, when it bridged a one-week gap between the Legislature passing its budget compromise and then-Gov. Nikki Haley issuing her vetoes.

Legislators want to avoid mid-year budget cuts, as they had to make amid the Great Recession, the last time the economy sent revenues on a deep dive.

During the 2008-09 fiscal year, more than $1 billion was cut from what started as a $7 billion spending plan, sending agencies into survival mode.

Federal stimulus money helped plug deepening holes in 2009, but it took a state Supreme Court decision to force then-Gov. Mark Sanford to accept the $700 million aimed primarily for struggling schools. It wasn't until 2015 that the state's spending returned to pre-recession levels.