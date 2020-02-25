Sanders target of early SC 2020 debate attacks on gun rights, Russian interference

Bernie Sanders' solidified role as the 2020 Democratic presidential front-runner made him the main target of early attacks during the debate in Charleston's Charleston's Gaillard Center on Tuesday.
Former Vice President Joe Biden noted that Emanuel AME Church, site of the 2015 mass shooting, was within walking distance of the debate site before saying the Vermont senator voted against the Brady Bill the requires a waiting period before buying firearm.
"I'm not saying he's responsible for nine deaths, but that man would not have been able to get that weapon if he had supported this bill," Biden said.
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is not on the ballot in South Carolina's Saturday primary, said Sanders would hurt the economy and would hurt Democrats' chances of beating Republican President Donald Trump.
"That is why Russia is helping you get elected so you lose to him," Bloomberg said.
Sanders quipped how he was getting a good share of attention Tuesday: "I wonder why that is?" Sanders has won two straight early-state races and nearly won a third.
South Carolina issues grabbed a spotlight despite the debate being the last chance for 2020 hopefuls to address voters in Super Tuesday states who go to the polls in a week.
Asked about the state's poor performing public schools, Sanders said he does not want a teacher to earn less than $60,000 a year while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for an end to "high-stake" testing.
After moderator Gayle King raised the Emanuel shooting again, she asked about gun control.
Biden touted, "I’ve taken on the (National Rifle Association) twice and won." Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she has backed a bill to close the "Charleston loophole," which would tightened background check regulations.
This story will be updated