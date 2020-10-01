Ruling on SC absentee ballots being appealed to US Supreme Court

COLUMBIA — The U.S. Supreme Court could decide whether South Carolinians voting by mail this fall must get a witness signature.

The state Republican Party and S.C. Election Commission appealed Thursday to the nation's highest court, asking the justices to resolve the case as soon as possible to erase questions about voting that's already begun.

"Each passing day increases the risk that ballots will be returned" that mistakenly rely on earlier court rulings and end up not getting counted, reads the request, which notes state law has required a signature since 1953.

The appeal follows a 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals order Wednesday maintaining a lower court ruling that voters don't need a witness signature for absentee ballots that are already starting to go out to South Carolina voters who applied for them.

According to the appeal, more than 150,000 have already been mailed.

Requiring a signature again "so close to the election would engender mass voter confusion," Circuit Judge Robert King wrote in the opinion being appealed.

In that 9-5 decision, the Court of Appeals rejected GOP arguments that requiring a witness to sign an absentee ballot's return envelope would ensure voter integrity and help in investigating ballot fraud.

State law requires voters to sign the "voter's oath" on their envelope and get someone to sign witnessing that signature before mailing the absentee ballot back. The law allows anyone to be a witness.

It's an easy task, Republicans argue in the appeal.

"Watching someone sign something takes no more than 60 seconds, and witnesses can be family, friends, coworkers, congregants, teachers, waiters, bartenders, gymgoers, neighbors, grocers, and more," it reads.

For that reason, the 4th Circuit judges said, the signature may be of no help anyway in an actual fraud investigation.

"There has been scant evidence of any fraud," King wrote. "Furthermore, the Election Commission has already verified a voter's identity before sending an absentee ballot, ... and a witness may not even know the identity of the voter whose ballot return envelope the witness signs."

The nine 4th Circuit judges also agreed with Democrats that voters may have no one available if they're quarantining alone — or if they live alone and don't want to venture out.

"If the witness requirement were enforced during the November general election, even voters known to be sick with COVID-19 would have to procure a witness in order to vote absentee," King wrote. The lower court's ruling "protects countless lawful voters who otherwise would have to choose between avoiding needless exposure to a deadly virus and exercising their fundamental right to vote."

But the appeal points out that only one of the voters who signed onto the lawsuit filed by the Democratic Party actually lives alone, and she "recently conducted a television interview about this lawsuit sitting shoulder to shoulder with her adult son.

"If she can sit next to her son (who is a state legislator) for a television interview, then she can also sit next to her son while he witnesses her absentee ballot," the appeal reads.

The circuit judges who disagreed with their colleagues argued the Democrats will likely lose the appeal.

The order "represents a stark interference with South Carolina's electoral process right in the middle of the election season," wrote judges Harvie Wilkinson and Steven Agee in the dissent, which the appeal cites repeatedly. "The Constitution makes it clear that the principal responsibility for setting the ground rules for elections lies with the state legislatures.

"The Supreme Court has repeatedly cautioned us not to interfere with state laws in the 'weeks before an election,'" they continued. "Finally, even if an election were not a few weeks away, South Carolina's law is commonplace and eminently sensible. ... Just think of all the areas in which the law requires witnesses and notaries to inspire trust in official documents."

The Election Commission's governing board decided earlier this month, and reaffirmed that decision Monday, to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court no matter what the 4th Circuit did.

The majority of 4th Circuit judges pointed to the irony that the election agency's director, Marci Andino, has suggested getting rid of the signature requirement. That was among recommendations Andino sent legislative leaders in July for dealing with the expected flood of absentee ballots.

"State election administrators ... have conceded that they do not use the witness requirement to combat fraud, as the Election Commission has no ability to verify witness signatures," King wrote. "Andino has repeatedly recommended against the witness requirement as being not only ineffective to deter fraud, but also a barrier to lawful voting."

Legislators voted almost unanimously last month to let all registered voters cast absentee ballots for the upcoming election without needing to pick one of the 17 normal excuses needed for not voting on Election Day, such as having to work, being out of town or being 65 or older.

But Republicans defeated efforts during the legislative debate to also eliminate the need for witness signatures.

"That South Carolina doesn’t have massive voting fraud is a good thing and shows the state’s election rules are working," reads their appeal. "It cannot be a reason to suspend those same requirements."