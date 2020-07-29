Ride-hiring bill crafted after USC student died on fake Uber ride passes in Congress

The U.S. House passed a bill on Wednesday to make it easier for passengers to identify cars order from ride-hiring services after the death of University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson last year.

Seymour Josephson, Samantha's father, said he and his wife cried when the vote was taken Wednesday, calling its passage "bittersweet." He hopes the Senate will move quickly on the bill so it can go to President Donald Trump's desk.

"It's hard, but we know we are making a difference," Seymour Josephson told The Post and Courier.

The bill, known as Sami's Law, requires ride-hiring services adopt digital systems that allows passengers to verify the vehicle before they get into the car, makes it illegal to sell ride-hiring signs without authorization and creates a U.S. Department of Transportation council to make sure safety measures stay current.

The bipartisan bill also includes a government study about assaults on taxi and riding-hiring drivers by passengers.

The House passed Sami's Law by a voice vote and the measure will go to the Senate, where a similar proposal was introduced. Reps. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, and Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, were co-sponsors of the bill.

Clyburn said on the floor before the vote that he hopes the bill will prevent another tragedy like what happened to Josephson and protect ride-hiring users from predatory behavior.

The USC senior from New Jersey died after she got into a car she mistakenly thought was her Uber ride in Columbia's Five Points in March 2019.

A Clarendon County man, Nathaniel Rowland, was charged with murder and kidnapping the day after Josephson's body was found 65 miles from Columbia. She was stabbed 30 times, prosecutors said. Rowland remains in jail after he was denied bond last month. He has denied the charges.

Members of Congress from both parties said before the vote that the bill was a legacy to Josephson, who was planned to attend law school. House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio said the bill was a first step in national regulation of a new and evolving industry.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

"It's appalling that it took this tragedy for (ride-hiring services) to admit that developing an app connecting passengers and drivers through technology and hoping for the best is woefully insufficient as a safety protocol," said DeFazio, an Oregon Democrat who found he could easily order a lighted ride-hiring sign online.

While major ride-hiring services, Uber and Lyft, declined to attend to a House committee hearing on the bill last year, the firms took part in negotiations with lawmakers.

"They were both down at the table, and that's what got this done and got it through the finish line," Seymour Josephson said.

Josephson's family has turned the 21 year old's death into a cause to improve ride-hiring safety by creating a foundation with the slogan, What's My Name, a question passengers should ask drivers as a confirmation.

They have worked with several states, including South Carolina and North Carolina, pass laws to help better identify the rides passengers ordered online. The Josephsons also have coordinated with colleges, including USC, to distribute signs with the acronym SAMI — Stop/Ask/Match/Inform and are trying to get ride-share safety signs in airports.

Rowland was not an Uber driver, but the ride-hiring service has taken steps to make sure passengers can verify their drivers. Uber introduced a four-digit pin last year for riders and drivers to ensure they are paired correctly.

Uber and Lyft also are teaming up with the Josephsons' What's My Name foundation to promote ride-hiring safety practices on college campuses, such as designated pickup spots.

South Carolina passed a law last year requiring ride-hiring drivers to place their license plate number in the front windshield to provide easier verification from passengers. North Carolina passed a similar law that also requires illuminated lights of the service on cars. South and North Carolina do not require front license plates on all cars.