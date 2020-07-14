Richland sheriff opens probe into potential misuse of county government credit cards

COLUMBIA — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Tuesday his department launched a criminal probe into allegations that county officials misspent public money on their government credit cards.

The investigation will cover any official — either on council and among county staff — who has used a government-issued credit card, a spokeswoman for Lott said.

It’s unclear exactly what prompted Lott to step in, or if the investigation was prompted by any specific purchases. In a brief email to Richland County council members on Tuesday, County Administrator Leonardo Brown said only that Lott had “receipt of information” that spurred him to open a probe.

In a July 10 memo, Brown said the county's spending card program would benefit from tighter scrutiny. He stressed that too much deference is given to council members, who are allowed to give themselves cards and aren't always required to provide receipts for their purchases.

Brown recommends the council give staff the authority to create a stricter policy covering spending cards. He addressed his recommendation with a council during a meeting Tuesday night, but the council in a brief discussion took no action.

Councilwoman Dalhi Myers, whose own spending has recently been called into question, during Tuesday's meeting thanked Brown for his internal review. Though it recently came to light that Myers used her county card to book a trip to Greece, Myers stressed that she repaid those expenses.

An aide to Brown referred questions to county spokeswoman Beverly Harris. Harris in a statement said Brown would welcome an investigation that helps bring improvements to the county's spending practices.

Some on the council want to take it a step further.

Councilman Joe Walker said the council ought to disband its use of spending cards, and limit the amounts of discretionary spending available to council members.

Walker said Tuesday he expected his proposal will be reviewed by the county's finance committee. He said he welcomed the sheriff's probe into county spending.

"We need finality to some of these dangling issues that the county just can’t seem to get behind," Walker said.

Questions regarding public spending by Richland County council members have swirled for years.

The Post and Courier in 2018 reported that — after giving themselves the authority to spend up to $100,000 in discretionary public funds — council members used their government cards to book out-of-state trips, fuel up their personal vehicles and buy near daily meals from restaurants that ranged from fast-food joints to pricey steakhouses.

Councilwoman Gwen Kennedy spent nearly $1,000 at clothing and apparel stores, purchases she later reimbursed when she realized she “pulled the wrong card out,” she said at the time.

More recently, The State newspaper reported on charges to a drive-in movie theater. The charges from Myers, for her trip to Greece, were another revelation.

Myers told The State newspaper a mistake was made, and that some of her purchases should not have been approved by county staff.

During Tuesday's meeting, Myers said she has nothing to hide, adding that she recently "voluntarily met with law enforcement." She suggested that someone else on the council had leaked details her spending to "weaponize" the information.

"We weaponize these things and point them squarely at people’s reputations," she said.

In January, Myers contended the firing of former county Administrator Gerald Seals two years ago was retaliation, at least in part, for Seals' request for a criminal investigation into allegations that several council members, whom she did not name, traded votes for sexual favors from "exotic dancers."

Both Myers and Kennedy lost primary election bids to keep their seats last month.

In an interview Tuesday, Paul Livingston, chairman of the county council, insisted that, if used properly, there’s nothing wrong with county officials carrying a government credit card to help handle day-to-day purchases.

“But if any one of us don’t use it appropriately, we ought to be held accountable,” he said.