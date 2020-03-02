Richland County has another election glitch with 2020 primary absentee ballots miscount

COLUMBIA — Richland County, which lost a director a year ago after not counting 1,040 votes, submitted final results two days after the S.C. Democratic primary because election officials could not account for dozens of absentee ballots.

Officials in South Carolina's capital county discovered they were short 74 in-person absentee ballots from the 7,195 total cast when they tried to submit results to the state election office Saturday night, interim Richland County Election Director Terry Graham said.

The votes, however, showed up in recounts conducted by hand and by sending paper ballots through scanners Monday, Graham said.

Graham blamed the mishap on the state's new paper ballots sticking together when they were first being counted through a scanner on Saturday.

Asked if he were sure all ballots cast in the Democratic presidential primary were counted, Graham said, "I'm very confident."

The state Election Commission is not aware of any other reports in the state of paper absentee ballots sticking together when being put through the scanner, though it is something that can happen, agency spokesman Chris Whitmire said.

County election offices across the state counted absentee ballots Saturday while voters went to the polls in a primary won overwhelmingly by former Vice President Joe Biden. Absentee voting set records with 75,209 ballots cast statewide, up by 39 percent from 2016.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, who pushed Gov. Henry McMaster to remove the entire Richland County Election Commission after the missing-votes scandal last year, said he hopes county elections officials figure out what happened.

They need to avoid mistakes in November when turnout is much higher, he said.

"It's not great, but it's not a catastrophe," Harpootlian said. "Hopefully, this is a learning experience."

Richland County did not submit any absentee results Saturday or Sunday while waiting for a visit Monday from an official from Election Systems & Software — makers of the state's new voting machines, to check the scanners, Graham said.

The county also did not send results until Monday for the Hopkins 2 precinct in lower Richland County that failed to upload Saturday night.

"That was an executive call," Graham said.

The results sent Monday from Richland County were the last returns statewide submitted to the election commission for the primary, Whitmire said.

Richland County has had five election directors since 2011. The last permanent leader, Rokey Suleman, left after mishaps in the 2018 election led to missing 1,040 in-person absentee ballots and votes cast in machines.

The missing votes did not change the outcomes of any races, county officials said at the time.

Over the past decade, Richland County has run into other election problems: needing state help after missing a primary election recount deadline in 2016; failing to deploy enough machines that led to excessively long lines and missing the state’s vote certification deadline in 2012; and certifying incorrect election results after 1,100 votes were not counted in 2010.