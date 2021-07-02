Richard Quinn, once a powerful SC GOP consultant, faces new charges in corruption probe

COLUMBIA — A state grand jury has slapped longtime Republican political consultant Richard Quinn Sr. with a new round of criminal charges, signaling South Carolina’s years-long investigation into Statehouse corruption still has gas left in the tank.
The new, 38-page indictment charges Quinn with 12 counts of perjury and two counts of obstruction of justice. Most of the charges accuse the longtime Statehouse power broker of lying to the state grand jury in order to cover up potential wrongdoing by his Columbia-based political operation.
The new indictment is nearly identical to the one issued against Quinn in April 2019 when the state grand jury was led by former Statehouse corruption prosecutor David Pascoe.
But this fresh round of charges, guided by new special prosecutor Barry Barnette, include an additional accusation that Quinn lied to the grand jury about his business arrangement with S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.
The charges became public the same week another defendant in the corruption probe, former House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Harrison, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for lying to the grand jury and misconduct in office.
The grand jury issued the indictment against Quinn Sr. on May 20 but never publicized them. The Post and Courier obtained a copy July 2 after the news was first reported by The State newspaper.
Reached by phone Friday morning, Quinn said he had no idea about the new indictment and declined to comment further until he could look into it.
"This is news to me," Quinn said. "Of course, it's not the first time I've heard about things in the newspaper."
For decades, Quinn advised dozens of South Carolina’s most powerful Republican lawmakers, congressmen and statewide officials, including Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Attorney General Wilson.
At the same time, his firm, Richard Quinn and Associates, earned millions of dollars advising special interests that regularly lobby the Statehouse, from telecom and health insurance giants to electric utilities and the University of South Carolina.
That messy intersection of business and politics has become a major focus of the Statehouse corruption investigation, which began in 2012 and has so far resulted in charges against a half dozen now-former lawmakers, including Quinn’s son, ex-House Majority Leader Rick Quinn.
Almost all were longtime associates or clients of Quinn’s political firm.
A grand jury previously indicted Quinn in October 2017 on charges of criminal conspiracy and failure to register as a lobbyist. Two months later, his firm and his son pleaded guilty as part of a deal that required Quinn Sr. to testify truthfully before the grand jury.
But now, prosecutors say Quinn lied during his two appearances before the grand jury in April and May 2018.