Richard Quinn, once a powerful SC GOP consultant, faces new charges in corruption probe

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.