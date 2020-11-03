Results of Charleston County affordable housing referendum uncertain late Tuesday night

The fate of a ballot measure to create an affordable housing fund in Charleston County funded by a property tax was too close to call late Tuesday night.

Just after midnight, Charleston County was only reporting 46 percent of the vote results. At that time, the votes for and against the housing referendum were nearly tied, and unofficial results showed “yes” and "no" votes each carrying 50 percent of the vote.

The ballot question was: “Shall Charleston County Council levy a two mill tax in Charleston County to fund a Local Housing Trust Fund to finance affordable housing initiatives operated by Charleston County or jointly operated by the County and other private or governmental entities?”

A two mill property tax amounts to $24 yearly for the owner-occupant of a home worth $300,000. Owners of commercial properties, second homes and rental properties worth the same amount would pay $36 yearly.

Such a tax would generate $8 million yearly for 20 years to fund affordable housing efforts, which could include new construction and rehabilitation of existing homes.

A second, related ballot question was not faring quite as well Tuesday night, though most votes had not yet been counted.

The question asked, assuming that the housing fund and tax were approved, if voters would agree to allow Charleston County to borrow up to $130 million up-front, to be repaid as the tax money was collected.

Housing affordability problems have reached crisis levels in Charleston County, stretching the budgets of homeowners and renters, creating staffing and wage issues for businesses, and jamming the roads with traffic as people commute from more affordable areas.

The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors and the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce have traditionally opposed property tax increases, but both supported the referendum. So did the Charleston Area Justice Ministry, Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities, South Carolina Community Loan Fund and others who joined together as the Lowcountry Housing Fund coalition.

Charleston County Council has the power to raise the property tax and fund affordable housing without a referendum, as Greenville has done, but decided to put the question directly to voters.

There was a previous effort to create a regional funding source for affordable housing efforts, but it failed when local governments balked at contributing funds during the Great Recession. The Lowcountry Housing Trust, launched by the city of Charleston, evolved into the statewide South Carolina Community Loan Fund, which loans money for affordable housing and businesses.