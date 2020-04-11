Republicans and Democrats, stay healthy by requesting absentee ballot for June 9 primary

The window is closing fast for Gov. Henry McMaster and the Legislature to move on whether the June 9 party primaries should be postponed.

Overseas ballots to South Carolina residents and military personnel will start going out in about two weeks, setting the vote in motion.

Leading state officials are still in a wait-and-see mode, trying to forecast what the state's COVID-19 outlook will be before committing either way.

But you can do something about it now that gets around the indecisiveness.

Specifically, apply for an absentee ballot from the State Election Commission on its website or through your local county election office.

For the cost of a 55-cent return stamp, you can skip the lines that without a doubt are expected to be even longer this year because of social-distancing rules in place because of the novel coronavirus.

It also blows past the current argument in Washington, D.C., over whether federal mail-in voting should be adopted for the November election because of the pandemic.

Unlike some other states that have "no-excuse-needed" vote-by-mail status, there are legal limitations to who qualifies for absentee status in South Carolina: those who are physically disabled, 65 years of age or older, have work or job obligations, are a student or will be on vacation, among others.

"Self-isolating due to a pandemic" is not one of the allowances specifically spelled out, but couldn't the stay-at-home order arguably be considered state-enforced vacation?

Charleston County is one of the jurisdictions pushing early voting by mail. Elections Director Joe Debney said the office is prepared to send out 295,000 absentee ballots to every one of the county's registered voters, if need be.

But since the primary is where mainly the Democratic and Republican party faithful make the picks, Charleston's turnout to select nominees for county government seats, members of the Statehouse, Congress and U.S. Senate is more likely to be below 50,000.

If the voting process goes forward as is, officials fear those voters who come out June 9 will face a protracted and potentially unhealthy mess beyond the extended periods of standing in the June sun or rain.

Consider: Once inside your polling place, you'll come into contact with a bevy of surfaces, from picking up a pen to sign your name on check-in sheets to using your fingertips on touch-screen voting machines to make your picks.

Wisconsin experienced this Tuesday. People waited five hours in the presidential primary voting lines that sometimes stretched for hundreds of yards outside condensed polling sites because of the 6-foot social distancing rule.

Back in South Carolina, further complicating the decision-making process on the election was the Statehouse's failure a few days ago to approve a $15 million allocation to promote voting safety, with the money pegged for polling- place cleaning supplies, poll-worker safety suits and such.

There are other deadlines at play. While the primary is scheduled for June 9, absentee (early voting) is set to open May 11. By law, all 46 counties are supposed to have open at least one walk-in voting site.

With no clear sign from Columbia on what to do, Debney is among those asking the public to act early and request a ballot soon, saying they could arrive at your home by early May.

If conditions stay the same heading toward June 9 and alternative steps aren't considered, the day "could be a recipe for disaster," Debney warned.