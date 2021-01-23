Republican challenger from 2018 may be chasing SC Gov. Henry McMaster again in 2022

Greenville businessman John Warren came out of nowhere in 2018 and put a scare into Gov. Henry McMaster in the Republican primary.

Now there's signs the retired Marine captain is prepping for a second run next year versus the governor.

"I'm clearly not ruling it out," Warren told Palmetto Politics on Monday after speaking to the East Cooper Republican Club, a traditionally good spot to visit ahead of a political campaign.

Warren stepped into 2018 with virtually no political experience, joining a five-way GOP primary field that included former state health department director Catherine Templeton and then-Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant.

He ran on his military experience of two tours in the Middle East, his outsider status and business know-how, taking the race to overtime and a runoff against McMaster, who was defending the seat he took over when Nikki Haley became U.N. ambassador.

What was notable that year is that Warren self-financed much of his campaign, putting in $3.3 million of his own cash.

He fell short, losing to McMaster by a 56 percent to 44 percent margin, a difference of 25,000 ballots statewide.

McMaster got a late boost from then-President Donald Trump, who returned to South Carolina the day before the vote for an endorsement rally.

What's different this time is that Warren has sold his majority ownership stake in his mortgage business, Lima One Capital, to in-house partners for a sum he wouldn't discuss, though he told the East Cooper Republicans it was enough to keep his family comfortable for some time.

"Lima One has raised billions of dollars from institutional investors and is on pace to originate $1.25 billion in 2019," BusinessWire wrote in its description of the sale.

Warren has also launched his own state-issue political action committee, South Carolina's Conservative Future. One of his recent thrusts has been rallying around the Statehouse's so-called "fetal heartbeat" bill, the biggest legislative item on the plate this year for social conservatives.

The bill advancing in the Legislature would make an abortion illegal if an ultrasound detects a heartbeat, which can be heard as early as six weeks. Abortion would be allowed only to prevent death or serious injury to the woman.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

McMaster has already announced he's prepped to sign the bill if it passes.

What kind of separation is there between McMaster, 73, and Warren, 41, if such as race materializes?

Retired Francis Marion University political scientist Neal Thigpen, an expert in Republican politics in the state, said if Warren were to run again he'd still be starting from far back.

"He was a pretty admirable candidate, but he's going to have to go through a complete do-over getting his name ID back up," Thigpen said.

Tim Pearson, McMaster's senior 2022 strategist, said the McMaster campaign will gear up in the coming months and that the governor "will run again, and win."

"When it comes to Mr. Warren, he's entitled to run of course," Pearson added before throwing in the reminder that failed Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison "proved you can't buy a statewide race in South Carolina."

McMaster has about $780,000 in his election account.

Warren was reluctant to discuss much about next steps. He said his PAC is a continuing project and wouldn't interfere with anything else he wants to do in the months ahead.

Also, he noted that he formally didn't jump into his first McMaster challenge until just months before the primary.

So where are his thoughts?

"I always found, personally, that I just focus on what I should be doing and less on what the competition is doing," he said. "It makes for a better product."