COLUMBIA — A State Grand Jury report on the South Carolina Statehouse corruption probe accuses Attorney General Wilson of working to impede the investigation as it targeted a powerhouse family of powerful political operatives with whom he had a "problematic relationship."
The report, made public Tuesday, zeroes in on Wilson's longstanding ties to veteran political consultant Richard Quinn and his son, former GOP House Majority Leader Rick Quinn. The Quinns became central targets of the probe, and the investigation crippled the elder's Quinn's Columbia firm, whose clients included powerful businesses, state agencies and politicians. Rick Quinn also fell from power, resigning his seat last year and pleading guilty to a misconduct charge.
The report accuses Wilson of trying to force special prosecutor David Pascoe off the case while improperly sharing information about the corruption investigation with the Quinns.
The elder Quinn revealed to the grand jury earlier this year that he discussed the investigation with Wilson "almost every day probably up until the time I was indicted and shortly before that," the report states. Quinn said Wilson viewed him as a father figure and assured him that "everything would be fine, and that he didn't believe the Quinns had done anything wrong."
Despite obvious conflicts of interest, Wilson continued to also solicit Quinn's help in drafting official letters and statements about the investigation, the report said. Staff members testified that he did so without their knowledge and despite the fact that the office already had a public affairs director tasked with handling those tasks.
Wilson voluntarily testified before the grand jury after learning he was going to be subpoenaed, the report stated, and he insisted he never shared legal privileged materials with the Quinns. His actions, he testified, were designed to protect the constitutional authority of his office, not his friends.
While the grand jury noted that it could not determine Wilson's motivations, it concluded that the attorney general succeeded in harming the probe through numerous delays that allowed the statute of limitations to run out on potential criminal charges against entities and individuals.
"The grand jury concludes that Wilson put his loyalty to Richard Quinn above his duty and obligation to the citizens of South Carolina to respect and enforce the State's laws," the report stated.
The panel said it was very troubled by Wilson's continued reliance on Quinn during the investigation, noting that "this conduct demonstrates poor judgment at best." The grand jury also called on state lawmakers to draft legislation to more clearly define when an attorney general must recuse himself from investigations and how that transfer of authority should take place.
Wilson, in his second term in office and seeking re-election next month, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Wilson is facing Democratic challenger Constance Anastopoulo, a professor at the Charleston School of Law. He faced tough questions this year during an unusually contentious primary in which challengers criticized his attempt to remove Pascoe from the corruption probe that targeted the Quinns. Wilson dismissed those barbs, countering that "to say someone is guilty by association is illogical and unfair."
The grand jury's report also revealed alleged culpability by state agencies and businesses who participated with Richard Quinn & Associates in "pay-for influence schemes," Pascoe stated.
The investigation snared some of the biggest players in South Carolina politics – like the trial attorney group S.C. Association for Justice, Palmetto Health hospital chain and the University of South Carolina. It also covered two of its largest businesses, the telecom giant AT&T and the utility owner SCANA Corp.
Each of those groups inked settlement agreements with Pascoe without admitting any wrongdoing. Altogether, they agreed to pay $352,000 in fines, which will offset the cost of the investigation.
Two of them – the Association for Justice and USC – agreed to name a compliance officer to keep them within the bounds of ethics laws. A third, AT&T, said it would have its state president “confer” with an executive focused on compliance before filing its next lobbying reports.
"While these entities dispute the allegations, they do acknowledge that improprieties occurred," Pascoe stated.
AT&T, the Association for Justice and USC said they would revise some of their past disclosures to “accurately report” their relationship with the Quinns.
The report provides new insights into the long-running investigation, which has led to guilty pleas and resignations of four lawmakers for pocketing campaign money and using their offices to help companies and state agencies that paid them or their employers.
The report found that the elder Quinn leveraged his experience consulting on political campaigns to sell access to special interest groups and companies. Decades of doling out political advice primed him for a business of marketing connections .
“This network of grateful, and often times dependent, politicians translated into a marketable product,” the report says. It adds that Quinn knew that his clients would want to hire someone who could “reliably communicate with key legislative leaders in critical moments.”
He touted those connections in different ways.
When a real-estate developer was considering hiring the firm, he arranged a whirlwind tour of politicians and other clients – lunch with the attorney general, dinner with legislators, coffee with USC’s president.
He followed up with a note saying he wanted to show off “our tentacles,” even though he didn’t like the term. He preferred to call them “relationships based on history.”
Other times, he’d ask lawmakers to stop by his office when corporate clients were visiting. Corporate leaders testified that the politicians only happened to be there – they were stopping in to say hello, maybe – but the grand jury found that “their presence was not accidental.” It was a show of how deeply connected he was.
Circuit Judge Clifton Newman allowed people mentioned in the report to request redactions. The prosecution "temporarily" consented to redactions requested by Rick Quinn's attorney in an effort to avoid delaying the report's release any further, Pascoe said.
Pascoe said state grand juries have the authority to create reports based on all of the evidence they reviewed. This panel, which served for two years before wrapping up its work in June, wanted its findings to come to light, believing that "transparency is the greatest weapon against corruption and incompetent government," he said.
Though the report appears to signal the end of the investigation, work remains on the cases it built. Former House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Harrison, a Columbia Republican, and former House lawmaker Tracy Edge, a Republican from North Myrtle Beach, still have charges pending in their corruption probe cases.
Harrison is set to go on trial Oct. 22 on misconduct, conspiracy and perjury charges. Edge does not have a trial date.
